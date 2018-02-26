Trump’s Company Says It Donated Its Foreign Profits, but Refuses to Say How Much That Actually Is

The Slatest

Trump’s Company Says It Donated Its Foreign Profits to the U.S., but Refuses to Say How Much That Actually Is

The Trump Organization, on Monday, announced it had donated the 2017 profits it earned from foreign governments at its hotels to the U.S. Treasury, as promised by President Trump upon taking office a little over a year ago. In typical Trump fashion, however, the company’s gesture was more of a head fake towards abiding by the law, in this case the foreign emoluments clause, which disallows presidents from receiving gifts from foreign states, as the Trump-owned and family-operated business refused to disclose how much money it donated or how much it had earned and from whom.

“Although not a legal requirement, this voluntary donation fulfills our pledge to donate profits from foreign government patronage at our hotels and similar business during President Trump’s term in office,” George Sorial, the Trump Organization’s chief compliance counsel, told the Washington Post. Critics and watchdogs pointed out if the Trump Organization donated anything at all, that amounted to a de facto admission the president had accepted money from at least one foreign state and therefore had run afoul of the Constitution. Trump, for instance, has held meetings with foreign dignitaries at his properties, like Mar-a-Lago, and foreign countries—along with other domestic political groups—have moved events to Trump-owned hotels in Washington and elsewhere in an effort to curry favor with the president.

From the Wall Street Journal:

Since the president’s inauguration last year, the Trump International Hotel in Washington has hosted a series of foreign visitors. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his delegation stayed at the hotel in September. A firm tied to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia paid the hotel $270,000 for lodging, catering and parking during a lobbying campaign last year to overturn a law allowing terrorism victims to sue foreign governments, according to Foreign Agent Registration Act documents. The Turkey-U. S. Business Council and the American Turkish Council, two groups connected to the Turkish government, held a conference in May at the Washington hotel.

Among the myriad of ethical problems with Trump’s consistent and willful lack of transparency, it’s not totally clear the organization even had the capacity to track which payments at Trump hotels were affiliated with a foreign government. Some larger expenditures by, say, an embassy might be easier to track, but even in good faith it would be a challenge to decipher what amounted to a foreign government-affiliated purchase each time a room was booked or a meal bought. So that means the Trump Organization was likely just guessing, or perhaps just making it up, we have quite literally no idea.

If history is any indicator, however, let’s just assume Donald Trump didn’t pick up the full check. Before becoming president, Trump used his charity as a slush fund of sorts to take charitable donations from others and then dole them out in his own name without contributing any of his own money to the cause. During the campaign, Trump famously offered to donate $1 million to a veterans’ charity ahead of the Iowa Caucus, but failed to actually make that payment for months and months until he was hounded by the media about the details of his donation. This time, he won’t have to worry about that.

