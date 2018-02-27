The Slatest

Trump Was Very Clearly Watching a 2-Day-Old DVR’d Episode of Fox & Friends This Morning

By

A television in the West Wing of the White House in a photo from May 15, 2017.
The West Wing of the White House in a photo from May 15.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

In movies and TV shows like The West Wing, the White House is often depicted humming and buzzing with urgency as the president’s advisers hand him reports and deliver verbal updates on the latest developments in the American and international crises he must manage on a daily and hourly basis.

Movies and TV shows aren’t real, though, and evidence strongly suggests that in our reality the president spent Tuesday morning watching a 2-day-old DVR’d episode of the Fox News morning talk show Fox & Friends. Matthew Gertz of the (Democratic) watchdog site Media Matters spotted it:

That’s former Bill Clinton special counsel Ken Starr on the left. And here’s Trump’s tweet from this morning quoting what Starr said about the Russia investigation on Sunday:

Good … good. Incidentally, Ken Starr hasn’t been a judge since 1989.

Also, he (Starr) is giving a talk sponsored by MGM Resorts called “Investigating the President” at UNLV on March 22. Tickets are free. Vegas, baby!

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger.

