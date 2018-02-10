Trump Says Democrats Are to Blame for His Decision Not to Release “Very Political” Memo

President Donald Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast on February 8, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump, not surprisingly, thinks it’s someone else’s fault he refused to release the classified memo that amounted to a Democratic response to the Republican classified memo that the commander in chief approved for release last week. Trump said House Democrats were to blame for his refusal to release their “very political” response, theorizing that their plan was to have the president release a “heavily redacted” document so that they could then accuse him of lacking transparency. Trump said he “told them to re-do and send back in proper form!”

The Democrats sent a very political and long response memo which they knew, because of sources and methods (and more), would have to be heavily redacted, whereupon they would blame the White House for lack of transparency. Told them to re-do and send back in proper form! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

The president’s explanation came hours after he blocked the release of the memo by including a letter from FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that identified information “for which national security or law enforcement concerns are especially significant.”

Democrats were not buying the explanation with Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee highlighting the hypocrisy of having approved the Republican memo but then rejecting the response. “After ignoring urging of FBI & DOJ not to release misleading Nunes memo because it omits material facts, @POTUS now expresses concerns over sharing precisely those facts with public,” Schiff wrote on Twitter.

After ignoring urging of FBI & DOJ not to release misleading Nunes memo because it omits material facts, @POTUS now expresses concerns over sharing precisely those facts with public and seeks to send it back to the same Majority that produced the flawed Nunes memo to begin with: pic.twitter.com/qNVyS99eXs — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 10, 2018

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, said that blocking the memo “confirms” that Trump’s release of the GOP document last week “was a blatantly political move.” She went on to wonder: “What does the President have to hide?”

This move by @realDonaldTrump confirms what we have all known for weeks — that his decision to release the #NunesMemo was a blatantly political move made without concern for national security. The hypocrisy is on full display. What does the President have to hide? — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 10, 2018

Even some Republicans appeared to agree with their Democratic counterparts that the response memo should be released. GOP Rep. Justin Amash from Michigan, for example, wrote on Twitter that neither the Republican nor Democratic memos “endangers national security.”

Both the Republican and Democratic #FISA memos should be released. I’ve read both memos. Neither one endangers national security. The American people deserve the opportunity to read both memos. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) February 10, 2018

As Slate’s Jeremy Stahl wrote, Trump’s professed “inaibility” to release the memo “appears entirely dependent on the president’s own personal determination of what information he considers ‘properly classified and especially sensitive’.” By attaching the letter from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray to the justification for blocking the memo, the administration “is using the integrity of these two men as a shield to prevent the release of information that might both protect Rosenstein and support Wray’s heavily vilified bureau from the attacks of the backers of the previous memo, such as the president himself.”