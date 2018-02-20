The Slatest

Trump Says He Is Ordering Department of Justice to Ban Bump Stocks (Which Might Not Work)

By

Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.
Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump announced at a Tuesday White House event that he has directed attorney general Jeff Sessions to institute regulations that would ban the “bump stock” repeat-fire devices that were used in the October 2017 Las Vegas massacre. (While the move follows the deaths of 17 individuals in Parkland, Florida, there do not appear to have been any reports that the Parkland shooter used a bump stock.)

As a reporter at the Trace—a news site which covers gun violence—writes, though, it’s not clear that the executive branch has the authority to do this:

After the Las Vegas shooting, the ATF formally solicited public comment about potential bump-stock regulations. The Trace found that 85 percent of the responses the ATF ultimately got were anti-regulation; general-population opinion polls, however, have found widespread support for a ban on sales of the devices. As with previous gun-control proposals, in other words, what we’re likely to see in response to Trump’s announcement (and any potential efforts to implement it legislatively) will involve gun-rights advocates trying to block a popular restriction by appealing to conservative and moderate politicians’ fear of getting taken down by highly motivated single-issue gun-enthusiast voters. What remains to be seen is whether recent massacres have changed politicians’ minds about just how important those gun-rights absolutists ultimately are.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Says He Is Ordering Department of Justice to Ban Bump Stocks (Which Might Not Work)

Dennis Henigan

How to Fix Background Checks for Gun Purchases

Alex Barasch

The New Lobster and DNA Emojis Are Now Scientifically Accurate. Well Done, Nerds!

Enas El Masry

Egypt’s Largest Camel Race Highlights a Vanishing Way of Life

Rachelle Hampton

Trump Supporters Have Their Own Safe Space in Trump.dating

Josh Voorhees

Bon Iver’s Manager Is Trying to Unseat The Congressman From Real World

Most Engaging

Last Year, We Predicted How Trump Would Change America. Here’s Our Reassessment of the Damage.

Slate Staff

Mitt Romney’s Mormon Mission

Max Perry Mueller

“Barb, I Think He’s Had the Back End of That Set of Trousers Let Go on Him”

Justin Peters

A gasp-filled history of skating wardrobe malfunctions.

The Daily Show Finally Filmed a Trump Voter Interview Everyone Can Enjoy

Matthew Dessem