Watch Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Demonstrate How Adult Humans Should Deal With Donald Trump’s Ideas

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Jay Inslee Demonstrates How Adult Humans Should Deal With Donald Trump’s Ideas

Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee addresses Donald Trump during an open meeting at the White House on Monday.
Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (standing) at the White House on Monday.
﻿The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

Donald Trump dipped again today into his well of governance proposals you wouldn’t even take seriously if you heard them from a cab driver, elaborating on his goal of arming up to 150 teachers per campus by clarifying that only educators who have a natural talent for marksmanship should be given a gun and a pat on the back and told to stop the next school shooting.

This wonkish tweak did not win over Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who was at the White House with a number of other governors for a public meeting.

I don’t want to get too Jay Inslee Is Now the 2020 Democratic Frontrunner Hashtag Resistance here, but this is a pretty good model for how to respond to one of Trump’s brain oozings when it starts sucking up news cycle oxygen: Point out as concisely as possible why it’s dumb (bonus points for making it look out of touch and lacking in common sense rather than just being all like “experts say blah blah blah”—no one cares about experts, four-eyes) and then firmly remind everyone listening that there are, in fact, real ideas that have already been proposed for addressing whatever critical problem Trump is failing to solve.

Today’s meter is stable. President Jay Inslee???? No, just kidding. (Vice-president Jay Inslee???)

Impeach-O-Meter: 50 percent
