The Democrats Are Losing Ground in Midterm Polls, But …

The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

There have been a few recent “generic congressional ballot” polls—in which respondents are asked some variation on the question of which party they’d prefer to see controlling Congress—showing little distance between Democrats and Republicans. The Monmouth generic poll released Wednesday showed the Dems leading by only two points—which is, if you do the math, down significantly from the average 13-point margin the party was leading by in December before Republicans passed a tax cut whose benefits are now starting to be realized (and whose downsides, by design, won’t be evident for years). Are the Democrats in trouble?

Well … maybe not. For one, they’re still ahead by seven points in FiveThirtyEight’s running aggregate; the Monmouth results may have been an outlier. For another, as Philip Bump explains in a thorough Washington Post … post, midterm elections are essentially referendums on the president, and Donald Trump’s approval is still very low in specific areas of the country where the GOP has seats at risk:

In fact, there are 64 Republican seats rated as in-play by Cook Political Report (toss-ups, leaning Republican or likely Republican) that are in states where Trump’s approval is less than 50 percent. Sixty of those seats are in states where Trump’s approval is less than 45 percent. … Thirty-four contested Republican seats are in states where Trump’s approval rating is less than 40 percent, including Texas.

Perhaps, then, the bump the broader Republican Party is getting in the generic polls is an ephemeral tax cut-related phenomenon that will be rendered irrelevant by an anti-Trump landslide in swing districts. And one reason to suspect that this might be the case is that individual Republicans are acting like it’s the case: This week, Republican Reps. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina and Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey both joined the wave of GOP legislators announcing that they will not run for reelection. Frelinghuysen was facing a tough campaign, and while Gowdy’s seat is likely safe, Politico reports that he had simply gotten sick of working in D.C.—which, one would think, is not the kind of thing one would expect to hear from a committee chairman in a party that is optimistic about its near-term legislative and electoral outlook.

Today’s meter is unchanged but will continue to keep a wary eye on the ol’ generic ballot.