Trump Celebrates Rasmussen Poll That Reports a 49 Percent Approval Rating

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to show off about his latest approval rating, which is the highest it has been in nearly a year. The commander in chief pointed to the number to suggest his political support is higher now than it was when he won the presidency. But the truth of the matter is the president’s approval ratings are still on average far lower than those of his predecessor.

“Rasmussen just announced that my approval rating jumped to 49%, a far better number than I had in winning the Election, and higher than certain ‘sacred cows’,” Trump wrote on Twitter. The commander in chief never clarifies who he means by “sacred cows.” In Trump’s world, these numbers are no exception: “Other Trump polls are way up also. So why does the media refuse to write this? Oh well, someday!”

The commander in chief also retweeted his son, Eric Trump, who linked to a Daily Mail story about his father’s approval ratings with the hashtag #MakeAmericaGreatAgain.

The president was referring to the latest daily tracking poll by Rasmussen, the conservative-leaning outfit that usually gives higher numbers for Trump’s approval rating than other daily tracking polls. The Friday Rasmussen poll found that 49 percent of likely U.S. voters approve of the president’s job performance, a four-point jump from the Feb. 1 survey. That is significantly higher than the latest data from Gallup, which showed Trump’s approval rating at 38 percent on Jan. 28.

The last time Rasmussen reported such a good number for the president was on June 16, when it said 50 percent of likely voters approved of the president’s job performance.

The Rasmussen poll also says 49 percent of likely voters disapprove of the president’s job performance. Rasmussen is the only pollster that has a tie in the approve vs disapprove comparison with all others showing higher numbers in the disapprove column. According to the Real Clear Politics Average, 41.9 percent approve of the job the president is doing, while 54.2 percent disapprove.