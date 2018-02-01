Today in Conservative Media: The State of Our Union Is Trump Strong

President Trump claps during the State of the Union address Tuesday night in Washington. Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump delivered his first official State of the Union speech Tuesday night. After the White House spent the day setting expectations for an address aimed at bridge-building bipartisanship and calls for national unity, did the speech live up to its billing? Depends on who you ask. Democrats didn’t see a lot to like in the presidential address that, despite a more restrained oratorical style, hit essentially the same notes that Trump has gonged repeatedly over his past 12 months in office. But what did conservatives of varying stripes think of Trump’s performance?

Jonah Goldberg at National Review found Trump’s inaugural State of the Union—despite being too long— “politically effective” if not “particularly bipartisan.” There were moments that, in Trump style, were over the top, and Goldberg pegged the “long digression on MS-13” as the speech’s “lowest point,” because it came off as “hyperbolic and exploitative.” For many conservatives, Goldberg notes, the speech was notable as much for what it didn’t say as what it did. With a few exceptions, there wasn’t “a hint of fiscal conservatism” in the speech, he writes. “[T]he most striking thing about the speech was how much it fell into an almost Trumpian version of compassionate conservatism—as if the tea parties had never existed. This was for the most part a conservative speech culturally and thematically.” Stephen Hayes at the Weekly Standard also found the absence of the national debt—“a slow-motion crisis that is upon us”—in the 80-minute speech glaring. “Here’s what [is] particularly striking about all of this,” Hayes writes. “Nobody seems to care.”

The Weekly Standard’s Michael Warren described Trump’s SOTU as “relatively straightforward” with “few surprises” and “almost none of the glibness” the president usually exudes. Warren found the “Americans are dreamers too” immigration quip to be Trump’s “best crafted line of the night.” “It was a line designed to invigorate Republicans and infuriate liberal Democrats—nearly all of whom are unlikely to back Trump on nearly any immigration legislation,” Warren writes. “What about the national debt and federal budget deficits? What about entitlement spending? There was no mention at all in Trump’s address about these standby Republican concerns.”

Over at Daily Caller, Scott Greer writes that Trump’s “by all accounts a smashing success” of a State of the Union exhibited how “patriotism offends liberals.” “Rather than chzallenging the president’s form of patriotism, many Democrats and liberals appear to be implying patriotism is veiled racism and they want no part in it,” Greer writes. “This leaves patriotism solely to Trump and Republicans.” The Daily Caller also parsed the speech to come up with the top 10 “most memorable and inspiring moments from [Trump’s] incredible speech.”

Breitbart framed its coverage of the speech this way: “Donald Trump Turns to Heroic Americans to Demonstrate Strong State of the Union.” Breitbart’s John Hayward noted that China only got a brief mention during the address; the site’s economic nationalist message typically has China squarely in its crosshairs. While Joel Pollack saw Trump’s singular mention of California’s natural disasters in the past year and the acknowledgment of a California firefighter who saved dozens during the fires as “reaching out” to the notoriously anti-Trump state and “setting the tone for a speech that was surprisingly conciliatory, and that emphasized themes of national unity.”

In Other (SOTU) News

The moment after we all survived the hype and hoopla of Trump’s first SOTU, editors at the Weekly Standard have an idea for how to improve the yearly address: Terminate it! “The State of the Union address is perfect for President Donald Trump,” the editors write. “His showmanship and sense of dramatic timing; the endless applause and moving stories, lovingly told; the pleasure he takes in enunciating truths no one could disagree with—it’s almost as if the whole cockamamie tradition were designed just for him.” So, what’s the problem?

As for the State of the Union address itself, it has long since lost any usefulness. It’s a risible affair. No segment of the American public enjoys or appreciates it. The compulsory applause between every line turns the address into an incoherent mess that lasts twice as long as any political speech should. And the spectacle of Democrat and Republican lawmakers using body language to signify approval or disapproval of every phrase in the speech—clapping or not clapping, standing or staying seated, cheering radiantly or affecting gloom—gives the whole occasion a ludicrous air … So in addition to the president’s many proposals, we have one of our own: Get rid of the State of the Union address.

In the eyes of conservative media, there was one Democratic winner among the nonstanding, unclapping morass Tuesday night: West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. The Daily Caller picked up on Manchin’s post-speech comments that Democrats who refused to stand were “disrespectful.” “That’s the way I was raised in West Virginia. We have respect. There is civility still yet. There should be civility in this place,” Manchin told Fox and Friends. “That’s disrespectful. Last night was disrespectful.” The site also catalogued eight instances where “Democrats Refused to Stand During Trump’s Address.” The Daily Wire also covered Manchin’s comments with the post headlined: “Lone Democratic Senator Who Applauded Trump’s Speech: ‘Just To Sit There And Frown Is Not Going To Fix Anything.’ ”