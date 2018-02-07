Today in Conservative Media: Why Isn’t the #MeToo Movement Advocating for Women’s Second Amendment Rights?

People carry signs addressing the issue of sexual harassment at a #MeToo rally outside of Trump International Hotel on Dec. 9, 2017. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Today in Conservative Media is a daily roundup of the biggest stories in the right-wing press.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a two-year budget deal on the Senate floor Wednesday, signaling a rare moment of partisan agreement. That’s a good thing! Right? Not if you’re a fan of an ambitious Republican legislative agenda this year, Yuval Levin writes for National Review. The budget cap included in the bill, Levin says, “strangles any real Republican agenda going forward,” because new legislation would require a budget reconciliation, which requires 60 votes, giving the Democrats a de facto filibuster on all potential Republican legislation through the midterm elections. That parliamentary hurdle was likely an important part of the bill’s appeal for Democrats, Levin writes, and “amounts to a wager by both parties that they are best off going to voters in November with basically the cards they now hold.”

How do Democrats feel about the budget deal then? Well, mixed. Breitbart’s Neil Munro writes that the budget has caused a rift in the Democratic leadership between Sen. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. At issue, Munro explains, is what the budget means for the Dreamers, the undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as young children. The budgetary cap “effectively blocks the Democrats’ push to win a 2018 amnesty for so-called ‘dreamer’ illegals,” Munro writes, “because it leaves the Senate Democrats without any budget leverage to force House Speaker Rep. Paul Ryan to schedule an amnesty debate on the House floor that would split the GOP caucus prior to the November election.”

So everyone is upset? Perhaps. Courtney O’Brien at Townhall reports that McConnell and Schumer “may be patting themselves on the back for brokering a compromise on the budget Wednesday, but conservative groups are not impressed with its contents.” The biggest problem? “[Conservative] lawmakers and organizations are decrying the agreement as fiscally irresponsible.”

In other news

David Marcus takes on conservatives in the Federalist over their complacency about the rise of white supremacists in a piece titled: “The Right Can’t Ignore The Rise Of White Supremacy On Campus.” White supremacist groups have found fertile recruiting ground for young minds on college campuses, Marcus argues, because the rhetoric there is increasingly racially divisive and amounts to the frontline of the culture war. While the right and left are taking aim at one another on campus, white supremacists have been able to join the conversation under the cover of free speech, often using the same language and tactics as liberal progressives and mainstream, but distracted conservatives to boost their legitimacy. “The necktie racists of groups like Identity Evropa are taking advantage of a divisive approach to anti-racist pedagogy that may be disaffecting an increasing number of young white men,” Marcus writes. “All of this provides opportunity for dosing out the evil, insidious snake oil of white supremacy on our country’s campuses.”

What is needed is a new approach, one that looks and reaches out to the legitimate concerns of people of color. Issues like the black-white income gap and disparate treatment in criminal justice are as important as progressive threats to campus speech. It’s important for conservatives to fight for ideological diversity on campus, but that, in and of itself, cannot be the only concern. We need fewer campus appearances from Milo Yiannopoulos and more from David French. We need to hear fewer grievances about the destruction of Western culture and more description of how that culture, with its dedication to liberty, offers the best path forward to a more equal society.

The right needs to start paying better attention, taking the white supremacist threat seriously, and be proactive in denouncing it, Marcus says. “[C]onservative groups, especially those dealing with education, must forcefully denounce these individuals and groups, as William F. Buckley Jr. once denounced the John Birch Society,” Marcus writes. “It is an opportunity for conservatives to make absolutely clear that they oppose and will actively fight white supremacy, and for progressives to really listen to serious conservative ideas about how to create greater opportunity for all Americans … Until that happens, expect the rise of white supremacy on our nation’s campuses to get much worse.”

A video on Sinclair Media–owned Circa that was picked up by the Daily Wire and Hot Air could add a new conservative wrinkle to the #MeToo movement. Namely, should the #MeToo also be pushing for gun rights for women? The question stems from the experience of former Temple University student Savannah Lindquist, who was raped during her final year of school. “For Lindquist, who grew up around guns, she said the best way to defend herself would have been to use her pistol, but because of Temple’s policies prohibiting concealed carry on campus, she didn’t have her gun,” Circa explains.

“As things started to get a little more violent, I knew that I had no way to defend myself … I couldn’t carry, I didn’t have my gun. My gun was unloaded and locked in my gun cabinet, ” Lindquist said. “I think the #MeToo movement and the movement for women’s right to self defense or really anyone’s right to self defense, they sort of go hand-in-hand.”