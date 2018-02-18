The Slatest

Thumbs Up! President Trump Congratulates Everyone for Their Hard Work During Another Mass Shooting.

By

President Trump gives first responders a thumbs up.
Great work, everybody!
Twitter user @RealDonaldTrump

The nation breathed a sigh of relief on Friday night as President Donald Trump arrived in Florida to give local first responders the presidential “thumbs up” for their hard work during Wednesday’s mass shooting. The commander-in-chief wasted no time assessing the situation: His motorcade left Palm Beach International airport at 5:42 pm local time, and less than an hour and a half later, he had already finished meeting with victims of the shooting. That’s impressively fast, even before considering that the hospital is more than thirty miles from the airport! No wonder he and Melania were all smiles in this picture he posted to Twitter:

President Trump is all smiles at the hospital bed of a victim of the Parkland shooting.
Twitter user @RealDonaldTrump

Besides learning everything he could from the surviving victims of alleged AR-15 enthusiast Nicholas Cruz in less time than it’d take to watch The Basketball Diaries, the astonishingly efficient president also found time to congratulate the hospital staff on their amazing accomplishments during the school shooting. “The job they’ve done is incredible, and I want to congratulate you,” President Trump told one of the trauma surgeons, who works at a hospital that received eight victims from the Parkland shooting. Then it was time for another official thumbs up:

Trump giving a thumbs-up to hospital officials.
Twitter user @RealDonaldTrump

Most presidents would have rested after taking two thumbs up photos after a mass shooting, but President Trump is not most presidents. So instead of calling it a night, he traveled to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, where he assured the law enforcement officials who have spent the last few days dealing with a school shooting that they’d set the entire nation abuzz:

What a great job you’ve done, and we appreciate it very much. An incredible job, and everybody’s talking about it. … What a job you’ve done, and the doctors did a great job over at the hospital—a combination which is incredible. And I hope you’re getting the credit for it. Because, believe me, you deserve it.

Talk is cheap, but President Trump backed up his praise with definitive action, deploying the presidential thumbs up for the third time that evening.

Trump giving another thumbs up, surrounded by law enforcement officials.
Twitter User @RealDonaldTrump

Way to accentuate the positive, Mr. President! By 9:28 pm, just under four hours after touching down at the airport, the President had returned to the private club where he often spends his weekends. But his night was far from over: He and the First Lady were later spotted at a Studio 54-themed disco party at Mar-a-Lago, presumably mourning Parkland’s slaughtered schoolchildren:

Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown! Although President Trump did not respond to a question about gun control during his visit to the hospital, there’s no doubt he’s taking the latest incident of mass murder very seriously, even beyond the traditional step of congratulating everyone involved. Reportedly, he’s even cancelled a round of golf out of respect for the dead. Thumbs up!

Matthew Dessem

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

