The White House Is Reportedly Considering Privatizing the International Space Station

The International Space Station as seen by the departing Space Shuttle Atlantis on Nov. 25, 2009. NASA/Wikimedia Commons

President Donald Trump is apparently so serious about his “America First” slogan that even space is getting left behind. The White House wants to slash funding for the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024 but rather than abandoning it outright, it wants to put forward a transition plan to turn its operations to the private sector, according to the Washington Post, which cites an internal NASA document.

“The decision to end direct federal support for the ISS in 2025 does not imply that the platform itself will be deorbited at that time—it is possible that industry could continue to operate certain elements or capabilities of the ISS as part of a future commercial platform,” the document reportedly reads. “NASA will expand international and commercial partnerships over the next seven years in order to ensure continued human access to and presence in low Earth orbit.”

Word that the Trump administration had been preparing to end financial support for the ISS by 2025 had already been reported. But this document expands on that to note that in the White House budget request, which is scheduled to be released Monday, the Trump administration will request $150 million “to enable the development and maturation of commercial entities and capabilities which will ensure that commercial successors to the ISS—potentially including elements of the ISS—are operational when they are needed.”

It is far from clear how the plan would go down with the space station’s international partners, and experts cautioned there’s really no guarantee that the private sector would even be interested in a venture that never had profit as its main goal.

The rumors that the White House had been planning to slash funding for the ISS led former astronaut Mark Kelly to write a piece in the New York Times in which he said it was “unclear” why Trump would pursue that action although he “has said that he wants to prioritize human travel to the moon.” Kelly explained why cutting funding would be a short-sighted move:

Whatever the priorities, this sort of trade-off is shortsighted. Cutting funding for the station, now between $3 billion and $4 billion a year, would be a step backward for the space agency and certainly not in the best interest of the country. Over the past year, the United States abandoned its leadership position on the global stage in many ways. We stopped leading the effort to combat climate change. We stopped leading on trade and commerce, and raised questions about our continued commitment to multilateral organizations and military alliances. We stopped leading on human rights and the rule of law. If we fail to continue funding the International Space Station, America will sacrifice its rank as the global leader in space exploration and commercial space innovation.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas has also spoken up against the plan. “As a fiscal conservative, you know one of the dumbest things you can to is cancel programs after billions in investment when there is still serious usable life ahead,” he said.