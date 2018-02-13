The Angle

The Angle: Marching Backward Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on “Anglo-American” law enforcement, the Obama portraits, and LGBTQ rights in Bermuda.

By

HAMILTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 8: A view of Hamilton Harbour at dusk, November 8, 2017 in Hamilton, Bermuda. In a series of leaks made public by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the Paradise Papers shed light on the trillions of dollars that move through offshore tax havens. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A view of Hamilton Harbour at dusk on Nov. 8 in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It’s possible: Bermuda has repealed marriage equality. It’s proof, Mark Joseph Stern writes, that progress toward civil rights can easily reverse itself.

Dog whistle of the day: Jeff Sessions’ invocation of a storied “Anglo-American” tradition of law enforcement might be cast as harmless—a simple way to hark back to the shared heritage of Britain and the United States. We should take it in context, though, Daniel Horwitz writes. There’s a whole lot of racism in that history.

Something different: Rachelle Hampton talks to Richard J. Powell, an art historian who really, really likes the Obamas’ official portraits.

Time, time, time: Breast-feeding is not—lactivists’ proclamations aside—”free.” Zuzana Boehmová considers how we might account for the hours and hours mothers spend nursing and pumping.

For fun: What. Are. These. Pants.

What, even,

Rebecca

One more thing

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

