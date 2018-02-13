A view of Hamilton Harbour at dusk on Nov. 8 in Hamilton, Bermuda. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It’s possible: Bermuda has repealed marriage equality. It’s proof, Mark Joseph Stern writes, that progress toward civil rights can easily reverse itself.

Dog whistle of the day: Jeff Sessions’ invocation of a storied “Anglo-American” tradition of law enforcement might be cast as harmless—a simple way to hark back to the shared heritage of Britain and the United States. We should take it in context, though, Daniel Horwitz writes. There’s a whole lot of racism in that history.

Something different: Rachelle Hampton talks to Richard J. Powell, an art historian who really, really likes the Obamas’ official portraits.

Time, time, time: Breast-feeding is not—lactivists’ proclamations aside—”free.” Zuzana Boehmová considers how we might account for the hours and hours mothers spend nursing and pumping.

For fun: What. Are. These. Pants.

What, even,

Rebecca

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus