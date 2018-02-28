Brian Wansink’s Folly, Jared Kushner’s Uselessness, and the NRA vs. Everybody

Dana Loesch vs. the FBI vs. the whole entire media. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Against the world: Will Saletan explains how the NRA has recently become an enemy of law enforcement, while Patrick J. Charles and Sonja West show that the organization’s demonization of mainstream media is a decades-old tradition.

Useless: The material Jared Kushner is now cleared to see, after his security downgrade, is utterly bland and basic stuff, Fred Kaplan writes. He’s going to have a hard time making peace happen in the Middle East working with this fodder.

How he sold it: New reporting on Cornell marketing professor Brian Wansink, who famously dedicated his life to getting people to eat more vegetables, shows how diligently Wansink went about ensuring that his results would go viral. Dan Engber shows what happens when an academic comes to see “marketing as science and vice versa.”

What to do: Psychologists June Gruber and Darby Saxbe have five recommendations for steps we should take to improve mental health care, starting with helping more kids.

For fun: “The ‘Left’ Loves Art,” indeed.

