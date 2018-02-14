The Angle

Olympic Angle: Grief at the Games Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the Lillis family, the ShibSibs, and Olympic jerks.

By

U.S. aerial skier Jonathon Lillis wins the gold medal during the FIS Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships Aerials on March 10 in Sierra Nevada, Spain.
U.S. aerial skier Jonathon Lillis wins the gold medal during the FIS Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships Aerials on March 10 in Sierra Nevada, Spain.
Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Catch up on the latest Olympic action with this special version of The Angle. We’ll also be sending the regular newsletter at the regular time.

“I’m doing it for Mikey”: Nick Pachelli writes about how Olympic aerial skier Jon Lillis is bracing for his brother’s death to be turned into an uplifting, TV-ready story.

Not just Shaun White: Josh Levin and Justin Peters want you to spare a moment for the other snowboarders who thrilled the crowd in the men’s halfpipe final.

On thin ice: Speedskating isn’t actually a common form of transportation in the Netherlands, notwithstanding what Katie Couric suggested. But if it were, Nick Greene says, the Dutch would have to skate fast to make it home from South Korea before the spring thaw.

Jerk watch: Members of the International Ski Federation risked snowboarders’ lives by making them compete in dangerously high winds. Does that make them jerks? Here’s our score.

ShibSibs: Here’s what Heather Schwedel learned while watching U.S. ice dancing pair Maia and Alex Shibutani’s YouTube channel.

Their mom is the real star,

Jaime

Jaime Dunaway

Jaime Dunaway is a Slate intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jaime Dunaway

A Skier’s Grief, the ShibSibs, and Olympic Jerks at the Winter Games

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump’s Lawyer Says the Trump Campaign Didn’t Reimburse Him for the Payment to Stormy Daniels. But …

Jacob Brogan

We’ve All Cried in Public. This Site Lets Us Map Those Feelings.

Aymann Ismail

#MosqueMeToo Puts Muslim Women “Between a Rock and a Hard Place”

Marissa Martinelli

Organizational Wizard Marie Kondo Is Getting a Reality Show, so You Are Running Out of Excuses to Avoid Decluttering

Tonya Riley

Future Tense Newsletter: What Do We Call a Data Breach That Isn’t a Breach?

Most Engaging

How a 20-Year-Old From the Land of Fake News Convinced Serena Williams He Was a Rising Tennis Star

Ben Rothenberg

Why Isn’t NBC Talking About the Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Shaun White?

Josh Levin

Why Do Star Wars Fans Want the New Han Solo Movie to Flop?

Chris Lee

Bronze Medalist Adam Rippon Is Winning the Winter Olympics

Justin Peters