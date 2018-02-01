That Old-Time Racism Around Immigration is Back

 Skip to the content

* Particular About Our Bandwagons
The Angle: Old Fights Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on small cities, filtered water, and immigration in 1924.

Old ideas: In the 1910s and 1920s, nativists looking to whiten the American populace waged a pitched battle over immigration—and won. Jamelle Bouie looks back at an ideology that’s got new legs.

Don’t move away: More people should live in rural areas and smaller cities. Henry Grabar wonders if the government, currently fixated on moving people around, can do anything to encourage that.

On tour: Franz Nicolay investigates a mini-trend: Bands that bring their babies—and kids—with them on the road. (Better you than me.)

Just drink it: Do backpackers really need to filter water in the backcountry? Or are you probably okay, so long as you’re pretty sanitary in general? Ethan Linck is ready to chance it.

For fun: An orange cake with two whole oranges in it.

P.S. No Angle tomorrow. See you Monday!

