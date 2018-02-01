That Old-Time Racism Around Immigration is Back

Loooooves the Johnson-Reed Act. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Old ideas: In the 1910s and 1920s, nativists looking to whiten the American populace waged a pitched battle over immigration—and won. Jamelle Bouie looks back at an ideology that’s got new legs.

Don’t move away: More people should live in rural areas and smaller cities. Henry Grabar wonders if the government, currently fixated on moving people around, can do anything to encourage that.

On tour: Franz Nicolay investigates a mini-trend: Bands that bring their babies—and kids—with them on the road. (Better you than me.)

Just drink it: Do backpackers really need to filter water in the backcountry? Or are you probably okay, so long as you’re pretty sanitary in general? Ethan Linck is ready to chance it.

For fun: An orange cake with two whole oranges in it.

Pith, pulp, and all,

Rebecca

P.S. No Angle tomorrow. See you Monday!

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus