Shaun White, Chloe Kim, and North Korea’s PR Coup at the Winter Games

Shaun White looks on during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Friday. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Catch up on the latest Olympic action with this special version of The Angle. We’ll also be sending the regular newsletter at the regular time.

Shaun White: Why isn’t NBC talking about sexual harassment allegations against the American snowboarder? Josh Levin writes that the network doesn’t see the Olympics as anything but an “amazing show.”

Riding hangry: Chloe Kim soared to a gold medal in the women’s halfpipe, all while tweeting about her favorite snacks. The 17-year-old is a new kind of American hero, and Levin and Justin Peters say you should enjoy watching her (and the new cohort of U.S. action teens) while you can.

Figure skating is a math problem: Why did Adam Rippon finish third, behind two skaters who fell during their routines? Peters does the calculations so you don’t have to.

No medals, still winning big: Josh Keating explains why Kim Jong-un is having a great Olympics.

OAR: Peters writes that the acronym for “Olympic Athletes From Russia” is a craven euphemism, one that’s not to be confused with the American rock band.

Soul’s aflame,

Jaime