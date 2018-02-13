Shaun White, Chloe Kim, and North Korea’s PR Coup at the Winter Games

The Angle

Olympics Angle: Ignorance Isn’t Bliss Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Shaun White, Chloe Kim, and North Korea’s PR coup.

By

Shaun White.
Shaun White looks on during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Friday.
Clive Mason/Getty Images

Catch up on the latest Olympic action with this special version of The Angle. We’ll also be sending the regular newsletter at the regular time.

Shaun White: Why isn’t NBC talking about sexual harassment allegations against the American snowboarder? Josh Levin writes that the network doesn’t see the Olympics as anything but an “amazing show.”

Riding hangry: Chloe Kim soared to a gold medal in the women’s halfpipe, all while tweeting about her favorite snacks. The 17-year-old is a new kind of American hero, and Levin and Justin Peters say you should enjoy watching her (and the new cohort of U.S. action teens) while you can.

Figure skating is a math problem: Why did Adam Rippon finish third, behind two skaters who fell during their routines? Peters does the calculations so you don’t have to.

No medals, still winning big: Josh Keating explains why Kim Jong-un is having a great Olympics.

OAR: Peters writes that the acronym for “Olympic Athletes From Russia” is a craven euphemism, one that’s not to be confused with the American rock band.

Soul’s aflame,

Jaime

Jaime Dunaway

Jaime Dunaway is a Slate intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Joshua Keating

So Is Bibi Netanyahu Finally Getting Indicted Or What?

Nick Pachelli

What It’s Like to Lose a Brother Before Skiing in the Olympics, Then Have Your Tragedy Made Into an Uplifting, TV-Ready Tale

Christina Cauterucci

Who Would Buy J. Crew’s Baggy, Extraordinarily Wide, Silk Purple Pants?

Jamelle Bouie

Trump’s Budget Is Welfare for the Wealthy

Aaron Mak

CIA, FBI Already Warning of Russian Interference in 2018 Midterms

Jaime Dunaway

Shaun White, Chloe Kim, and North Korea’s PR Coup at the Winter Games

Most Engaging

North Korea’s Cheer Squad Is a Mesmerizing, Charming Propaganda Victory for Kim Jong-un

Justin Peters

Why Do Star Wars Fans Want the New Han Solo Movie to Flop?

Chris Lee

A Macedonian Tennis Racket

Ben Rothenberg

How a 20-year-old from the land of fake news tricked Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams, and the BBC.

L.L. Bean Has Ended Unlimited Returns, and I Am Fairly Certain It’s My Fault

Justin Peters