The Slatest

Seven State Websites or Voter Rolls Reportedly Hacked by Russian Operatives Prior to 2016 Election

By

A voter exits a voting booth in a polling station at Hellgate Elementary School on May 25, 2017 in Missoula, Montana.
A voter exits a voting booth in a polling station at Hellgate Elementary School on May 25, 2017 in Missoula, Montana.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

We know American intelligence officials believe Russian-linked hackers targeted state voter rolls in as many as 39 states and even local voter registration officials, as part of its effort to interfere in the American elections in 2016. The Department of Homeland Security notified 21 states in September their election systems were targeted, but that in most cases they were not breached. NBC News reported Tuesday that the U.S. intelligence community had substantial evidence prior to the Nov. 2016 election indicating that seven states’ voter registration systems or websites were hacked by Russian-backed operatives, but that information was not passed on to state officials.

From NBC News:

Top-secret intelligence requested by President Barack Obama in his last weeks in office identified seven states where analysts — synthesizing months of work — had reason to believe Russian operatives had compromised state websites or databases. Three senior intelligence officials told NBC News that the intelligence community believed the states as of January 2017 were Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Texas and Wisconsin…

NBC News reached out to all seven states that were compromised, as well as 14 additional states the Department of Homeland Security says were probed during the 2016 election. To this day, six of the seven states deny they were breached, based on their own cyber investigations. It’s a discrepancy that underscores how unprepared some experts think America is for the next wave of Russian interference that intelligence officials say is coming.

State and federal officials told NBC News that the intrusion did not impact how votes were cast or counted and did not affect individuals’ voter registration status.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Elliot Hannon

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Carvell Wallace

When Should I Call Out My Child’s Teacher’s Racist Comments?

Matthew Dessem

The Opposition With Jordan Klepper’s Laura Grey Can’t Interview Parkland Survivors Without Crying

Matthew Dessem

Seth Meyers Checks in on Trump’s War on Opiod Addiction (Surprise! It’s a Disaster!)

Elliot Hannon

NSA Chief Testifies Trump Refuses to Protect American Democracy From Future Russian Interference

Elliot Hannon

Seven State Websites or Voter Rolls Reportedly Hacked by Russian Operatives Prior to 2016 Election

Elliot Hannon

Today in Conservative Media: The Parkland Students Are Now Officially Activists and Fair Game

Jordan Weissmann

States Need to Step In and Save Their Health Care Markets From Donald Trump

Christina Bonnington

Google’s New Smart Camera Isn’t Smart Enough

Rachelle Hampton

Why “Don’t Go to Bed Angry” Is Bad Advice for Friends, Too.

Jaime Dunaway

South Carolina Lawmaker Creates Gun Giveaway to Arm Teachers

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Kushner Security Clearance Downgraded as Report Says Foreign Officials Considered Ways to Manipulate Him

Fred Kaplan

The Olympics Sure Were Fun. Now, Back to the Terrifying Nuclear Crisis.

Most Read

I’m a Teacher Who Went Through Firearm Training, and It Was an Absurd Disaster

Zach Oden

Why It’s Time to Rethink Drinking at Work

Rebecca Gale

Trump Was Very Clearly Watching a 2-Day-Old DVR’d Episode of Fox & Friends This Morning

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Why Vero, a Barely Capable Anti-Facebook App, Is Going Viral

Will Oremus

Trump’s Plan to Arm Teachers Shows How the Supreme Court Got the Second Amendment So Wrong

Dahlia Lithwick and Sonja West

How the “I Cut, You Choose” Method of Redistricting Could Fix a Broken System

Will Riedel and Anish Sarma