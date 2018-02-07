The Slatest

Senate Reaches Two-Year Budget Deal To Avoid Government Shutdown

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, left, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, left, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Pool/Getty Images

Senate leaders have reached a two-year spending deal in time to avoid another government shutdown, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday. The deal is expected to increase spending by roughly $400 billion, according to the Washington Post.

According to the Los Angeles Times, $80 billion of the spending would be reserved for defense spending, and $63 billion for non-defense. Nearly $100 billion would go toward disaster aid.

McConnell has said the deal includes funding for disaster relief, infrastructure, and the opioid crisis. The deal also extended funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program four more years, for a total of 10 years.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi had been planning to reject the deal but was swayed when House Speaker Paul Ryan committed to protecting Dreamers from deportation, the Times reported.

Without reaching a deal, the government would have shut down on midnight Thursday.

Molly Olmstead

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Franz-Stefan Gady

Military Parades Like the One Trump Wants Are a Sign of Deep National Insecurity

Jacob Brogan

Grammarly Fixed a Security Vulnerability, but It Still Can’t Fix Our Writing

Marissa Martinelli

Drunk History Celebrates Nichelle Nichols for Breaking Barriers on Star Trek and in Actual Space

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Top Trump Aide Resigns After Being Accused of Physically Abusing Ex-Wives

Molly Olmstead

Senate Reaches Two-Year Budget Deal To Avoid Government Shutdown

Tonya Riley

Future Tense Newsletter: Has Your Computer Been Cryptojacked?

Most Engaging

Terrifying Things Heard on the Philadelphia Police Scanner After the Eagles Won the Super Bowl

April Glaser

The Best and Worst Super Bowl Ads

Justin Peters

What if the Iran Deal Was a Mistake?

Joshua Keating

I supported Obama’s signature foreign policy achievement. Now I think it may have made things worse.

How the GOP Went Crazy

Kurt Andersen

The conspiracy-nut wing has long been at the fringes of Republican politics. Here’s how it took over.