Senate Reaches Two-Year Budget Deal To Avoid Government Shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, left, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Pool/Getty Images

Senate leaders have reached a two-year spending deal in time to avoid another government shutdown, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday. The deal is expected to increase spending by roughly $400 billion, according to the Washington Post.

According to the Los Angeles Times, $80 billion of the spending would be reserved for defense spending, and $63 billion for non-defense. Nearly $100 billion would go toward disaster aid.

McConnell has said the deal includes funding for disaster relief, infrastructure, and the opioid crisis. The deal also extended funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program four more years, for a total of 10 years.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi had been planning to reject the deal but was swayed when House Speaker Paul Ryan committed to protecting Dreamers from deportation, the Times reported.

Without reaching a deal, the government would have shut down on midnight Thursday.