A Scheming Skier, Wardrobe Malfunctions, and a Gold Medal Showdown at the Winter Games

Elizabeth Marian Swaney, of Hungary, competes during the freestyle skiing ladies’ ski halfpipe qualification on Monday at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. David Ramos/Getty Images

Nailed it: Justin Peters explains how a skier who performed zero tricks in the women’s halfpipe gamed the system to qualify for the Olympics.

Nightmare on ice: Follow along as Peters recounts the long, mortifying history of ice skating wardrobe malfunctions.

Showdown for gold: Willa Paskin writes that the impending duel between Russian figure skaters Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova brings out the cattiness in us all.

Artists, not athletes: Werner Herzog’s 1974 ski jumping documentary will change the way you think about the sport.

Zero to hero: India’s Krishna Sai Rahul Eluri is the lowest-ranked male figure skater in history. Here’s why he’s one of Peters’ favorite athletes.

