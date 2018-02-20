The Angle

Olympics Angle: No Tricks, No Treat Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on a scheming skier, wardrobe malfunctions, and a gold medal showdown at the Winter Games.

By

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 19: Elizabeth Marian Swaney of Hungary competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Ski Halfpipe Qualification on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Marian Swaney, of Hungary, competes during the freestyle skiing ladies’ ski halfpipe qualification on Monday at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.
David Ramos/Getty Images

Catch up on the latest Olympic action with this special version of The Angle. We’ll also be sending the regular newsletter at the regular time.

Nailed it: Justin Peters explains how a skier who performed zero tricks in the women’s halfpipe gamed the system to qualify for the Olympics.

Nightmare on ice: Follow along as Peters recounts the long, mortifying history of ice skating wardrobe malfunctions.

Showdown for gold: Willa Paskin writes that the impending duel between Russian figure skaters Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova brings out the cattiness in us all.

Artists, not athletes: Werner Herzog’s 1974 ski jumping documentary will change the way you think about the sport.

Zero to hero: India’s Krishna Sai Rahul Eluri is the lowest-ranked male figure skater in history. Here’s why he’s one of Peters’ favorite athletes.

Encore,

Jaime

Jaime Dunaway

Jaime Dunaway is a Slate intern.

