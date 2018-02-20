Trump campaign staffer Rick Gates in Washington D.C. on Feb. 7. A lawyer named Alex Van Der Zwaan has been indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for lying to investigators about interactions he had with Gates. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Robert Mueller’s special counsel office has indicted a former employee of the high-powered New York–based law-firm Skadden Arps for lying to investigators, a document filed in federal court indicates. The attorney, Alex Van Der Zwaan, is expected to plead guilty to the charges—which concern statements he made regarding his work on a 2012 report for Ukrainian clients that former Trump campaign staffer Rick Gates was also connected to—on Tuesday afternoon. (Gates has been in the news recently because he is reportedly preparing to plead guilty to charges Mueller has already filed against him related to the work that he and former Trump campaign director Paul Manafort did in Ukraine.) Little else seems to be known at this point about Van Der Zwaan or his case; the initial CNN and New York Times pieces about his indictment were only four and three paragraphs long, respectively. More to come, presumably!

Update, 12: 15 p.m.: Both outlets now have more detail, reporting that Manafort and Gates employed Skadden attorneys, including Van Der Zwaan, in order to produce a report about a rival of their client Victor Yanukovych, who was at the time the president of Ukraine. Van Der Zwaan is accused of lying to investigators about 2016 conversations he had with Gates and another unnamed individual about the report and of seeking to hide emails exchanged with the unnamed individual.