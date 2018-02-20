The Slatest

Robert Mueller Just Indicted Someone You’ve Never Heard Of for Lying to Russia Investigators

By

Trump campaign staffer Rick Gates in Washington D.C. on Feb. 7.
Trump campaign staffer Rick Gates in Washington D.C. on Feb. 7. A lawyer named Alex Van Der Zwaan has been indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for lying to investigators about interactions he had with Gates.
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Robert Mueller’s special counsel office has indicted a former employee of the high-powered New York–based law-firm Skadden Arps for lying to investigators, a document filed in federal court indicates. The attorney, Alex Van Der Zwaan, is expected to plead guilty to the charges—which concern statements he made regarding his work on a 2012 report for Ukrainian clients that former Trump campaign staffer Rick Gates was also connected to—on Tuesday afternoon. (Gates has been in the news recently because he is reportedly preparing to plead guilty to charges Mueller has already filed against him related to the work that he and former Trump campaign director Paul Manafort did in Ukraine.) Little else seems to be known at this point about Van Der Zwaan or his case; the initial CNN and New York Times pieces about his indictment were only four and three paragraphs long, respectively. More to come, presumably!

Update, 12: 15 p.m.: Both outlets now have more detail, reporting that Manafort and Gates employed Skadden attorneys, including Van Der Zwaan, in order to produce a report about a rival of their client Victor Yanukovych, who was at the time the president of Ukraine. Van Der Zwaan is accused of lying to investigators about 2016 conversations he had with Gates and another unnamed individual about the report and of seeking to hide emails exchanged with the unnamed individual.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Alex Barasch

The New Lobster and DNA Emojis Are Now Scientifically Accurate. Well Done, Nerds!

Enas El Masry

Egypt’s Largest Camel Race Highlights a Vanishing Way of Life

Rachelle Hampton

Trump Supporters Have Their Own Safe Space in Trump.dating

Josh Voorhees

Bon Iver’s Manager Is Trying to Unseat The Congressman From Real World

Molly Olmstead

NYPD Officers Accused of “Collars for Dollars” Arrests at End of Shifts to Rake In Overtime Pay

Mallory Ortberg

Help! I Hate When Other Parents Joke About My 3-Year-Old Son’s “Girlfriend.”

Most Engaging

Last Year, We Predicted How Trump Would Change America. Here’s Our Reassessment of the Damage.

Slate Staff

Mitt Romney’s Mormon Mission

Max Perry Mueller

“Barb, I Think He’s Had the Back End of That Set of Trousers Let Go on Him”

Justin Peters

A gasp-filled history of skating wardrobe malfunctions.

The Daily Show Finally Filmed a Trump Voter Interview Everyone Can Enjoy

Matthew Dessem