The Angle

The Angle: Open Secret Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Rob Porter, German parents, and Nordic skiing.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: White House chief of staff John Kelly, (L), walks with staff secretary Rob Porter, (C), and White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, before boarding Marine One to depart from the White House with President Donald Trump, on February 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
White House chief of staff John Kelly walks with Staff Secretary Rob Porter and White House senior adviser Stephen Miller before boarding Marine One on Feb. 1 in Washington.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

They knew: His two ex-wives discussed Rob Porter’s history of domestic violence with confidantes, counselors, and FBI agents. Porter still got interim security clearance and a White House position. To Dahlia Lithwick, it’s the ultimate proof of this administration’s disdain for women.

Impossible: A new book about the cool, fun way Germans raise their kids brings American parent Rebecca Schuman, feeling trapped in our overprotective, car-centric paradigm, almost to tears.

It’s time: Now that corporations are making more money, shouldn’t they start ponying up for more than the meager 1 percent of child care costs they currently cover? Brigid Schulte would like to see it happen.

Faster than a schoolchild: Avid Nordic skier Sam Evans-Brown would like to take a minute to defend his sport against the ravages of silver-tongued essayists.

For fun: Will Smith is good on Instagram.

Really good,

Rebecca

One more thing

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

