White House chief of staff John Kelly walks with Staff Secretary Rob Porter and White House senior adviser Stephen Miller before boarding Marine One on Feb. 1 in Washington. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

They knew: His two ex-wives discussed Rob Porter’s history of domestic violence with confidantes, counselors, and FBI agents. Porter still got interim security clearance and a White House position. To Dahlia Lithwick, it’s the ultimate proof of this administration’s disdain for women.

Impossible: A new book about the cool, fun way Germans raise their kids brings American parent Rebecca Schuman, feeling trapped in our overprotective, car-centric paradigm, almost to tears.

It’s time: Now that corporations are making more money, shouldn’t they start ponying up for more than the meager 1 percent of child care costs they currently cover? Brigid Schulte would like to see it happen.

Faster than a schoolchild: Avid Nordic skier Sam Evans-Brown would like to take a minute to defend his sport against the ravages of silver-tongued essayists.

For fun: Will Smith is good on Instagram.

