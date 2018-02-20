Right-Wing Pundit Taunts Survivors of Parkland Shooting for Losing Weapons-Ban Vote in Florida Legislature

A former Douglas student during a vigil for victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at Pine Trail Park, on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A week after students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were unwittingly thrust into the national spotlight, the Florida legislature voted down the possibility of banning assault weapons in the state like the one used by used by shooter Nikolas Cruz to kill 17 people. Douglas students, some of which were in the statehouse gallery for the vote, are still working to translate their newfound platform into action on reforming America’s gun laws. They’re also grieving for their friends. The teenagers are also surely still trying to make sense of the whirlwind of violence that swept through their community. That didn’t stop right-wing commentator Dinesh D’Souza from taking a victory lap at their expense following the vote Tuesday.

Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs https://t.co/Vg3mXYvb4c — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 20, 2018

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus