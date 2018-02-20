The Slatest

Right-Wing Pundit Taunts Survivors of Parkland Shooting for Losing Weapons-Ban Vote in Florida Legislature

A former Douglas student during a vigil for victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at Pine Trail Park, on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A week after students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were unwittingly thrust into the national spotlight, the Florida legislature voted down the possibility of banning assault weapons in the state like the one used by used by shooter Nikolas Cruz to kill 17 people. Douglas students, some of which were in the statehouse gallery for the vote, are still working to translate their newfound platform into action on reforming America’s gun laws. They’re also grieving for their friends. The teenagers are also surely still trying to make sense of the whirlwind of violence that swept through their community. That didn’t stop right-wing commentator Dinesh D’Souza from taking a victory lap at their expense following the vote Tuesday.

Elliot Hannon

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City

