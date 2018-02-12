The Angle

Olympics Angle: Blades of Glory Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the weekend that was at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

By

U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon celebrates on ice.
U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon celebrates after competing in the figure skating team event men’s single free skate on Monday at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Miss any of the action at the Pyeongchang Games over the weekend? We have you covered with this special Olympics version of The Angle. We’ll also be sending the regular newsletter at the regular time.

The skaters, they’re just like us: Justin Peters says figure skater Adam Rippon is winning the Winter Olympics with his endearing (and highly relatable) post-event interviews about In-N-Out Burger, Xanax, and Reese Witherspoon.

Making history: Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics. Watch here if you missed the historic jump.

Better than gold?: Peters explains why winners are hoisting stuffed tigers instead of Olympic medals at post-event victory ceremonies.

Propaganda ploy: Can Kim Jong-un improve the reputation of his regime and tout the superiority of collectivism with the help of cheerleaders? Here’s why Peters thinks it might be working.

Dancing by yourself at the mall: Watch Evgenia Medvedeva for some pointers.

I think we’re alone now,

Jaime

Jaime Dunaway

Jaime Dunaway is a Slate intern.

