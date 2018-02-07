The Angle

The Angle: 55 Percent Pure Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on a tense Olympics, a boring decision, and a new Purity Test.

By

The portraits of Kim Il-Sung, left, and Kim Jong-Il in North Korea, as seen from Dandong, China, on Jan. 10.
The portraits of Kim Il-Sung, left, and Kim Jong-Il in North Korea, as seen from Dandong, China, on Jan. 10.
Chandan Khanna/Getty Images

Trouble brewing: This year’s Winter Olympics come at a tense time, Josh Keating writes. The political context for these games is unusually high stakes and stressful.

Compensating: Trump’s wish to stage a big military parade only makes him look insecure and weak, Franz Stefan-Gady thinks.

Bo-ring: The news that the creators of Game of Thrones got picked to handle new installments of Star Wars left Sam Adams cold. It’s a safe, simple, expected choice; zzzzz.

What’s your score: Remember the Spark Purity Test? That early internet viral sensation/conversation piece? Christina Cauterucci looks back at the purity test’s bizarre moral universe and offers a 2018 version for you to take.

For fun: A really good dunk.

How, though,

Rebecca

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Jimmy Kimmel Showed Footage of Trump’s Hair to Hairstylists and They Were Not Impressed

Matthew Dessem

Stephen Colbert Made a Big Dumb Ad for Trump’s Big Dumb Military Parade

Elliot Hannon

FBI Investigation Finds No Evidence Border Patrol Officer’s Death Cited by Trump Was Foul Play

Elliot Hannon

Today in Conservative Media: Why Isn’t the #MeToo Movement Advocating for Women’s Second Amendment Rights?

Ellin Stein

What’s Fact and What’s Fiction in The Assassination of Gianni Versace’s Gruesome Fourth Episode

Jeffrey Bellin

A New and Terrible Way Mandatory Minimum Sentences Have Been Demonstrated to Warp Justice

Most Engaging

Terrifying Things Heard on the Philadelphia Police Scanner After the Eagles Won the Super Bowl

April Glaser

The Best and Worst Super Bowl Ads

Justin Peters

What if the Iran Deal Was a Mistake?

Joshua Keating

I supported Obama’s signature foreign policy achievement. Now I think it may have made things worse.

With No Employees and No Experience, an Atlanta Woman Got $156 Million to Provide 30 Million Relief Meals to Puerto Rico

Elliot Hannon