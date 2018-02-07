The portraits of Kim Il-Sung, left, and Kim Jong-Il in North Korea, as seen from Dandong, China, on Jan. 10. Chandan Khanna/Getty Images

Trouble brewing: This year’s Winter Olympics come at a tense time, Josh Keating writes. The political context for these games is unusually high stakes and stressful.

Compensating: Trump’s wish to stage a big military parade only makes him look insecure and weak, Franz Stefan-Gady thinks.

Bo-ring: The news that the creators of Game of Thrones got picked to handle new installments of Star Wars left Sam Adams cold. It’s a safe, simple, expected choice; zzzzz.

What’s your score: Remember the Spark Purity Test? That early internet viral sensation/conversation piece? Christina Cauterucci looks back at the purity test’s bizarre moral universe and offers a 2018 version for you to take.

For fun: A really good dunk.

How, though,

Rebecca

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus