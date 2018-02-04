Paul Ryan Deletes Tweet After He’s Mocked for Celebrating $1.50 Benefit From Tax Cut

House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks to the media after attending a meeting with House GOP members, on Capitol Hill January 30, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

It would have been difficult for House Speaker Paul Ryan to seem more out of touch with the financial realities of the middle class if he tried. As part of his campaign to convince the public that the GOP’s tax cut isn’t just for the rich, Ryan took to Twitter to celebrate a story of a secretary who saw a $1.50 weekly increase in her paycheck, touting it as an example of the broad benefits of the measure.

“A secretary at a public high school in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said she was pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week … she said [that] will more than cover her Costco membership for the year,” Ryan posted on Twitter, linking to an Associated Press report about how workers are seeing increases in their paychecks due to the tax cuts. A basic Costco membership costs $60 a year and the high school secretary, Julia Ketchum, will see her pay rise by $78 a year.

It didn’t take long for Democrats and social media users in general to pile on against Ryan, characterizing the tweet as a prime example of how the Republican leadership has no idea what it takes for lower income families to make ends meet. “That tweet about the $1.50 a week is not a PR mistake,” Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii wrote on Twitter. “It is really what they think.”

That tweet about the $1.50 a week is not a PR mistake. It is really what they think. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 3, 2018

Ignoring a cardinal rule of social media, Ryan deleted the tweet, ensuring that it would suddenly get lots more attention as screenshots started spreading like wildfire. “Paul Ryan deleted his embarrassing tweet of a blatant admission because he and Republicans don’t want you to know the truth: the #GOPTaxScam is a gift to corporate America and the top 1% at your expense,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi tweeted.

Paul Ryan deleted his embarrassing tweet of a blatant admission because he and Republicans don’t want you to know the truth: the #GOPTaxScam is a gift to corporate America and the top 1% at your expense.



He also doesn’t want you to know he got $500.000.00 from the Koch family. pic.twitter.com/ENXxASfAMP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 3, 2018

Randy Bryce, a Democrat who is seeking to unseat Ryan used the tweet in a fundraising plea for people to pitch in $1.50 to his campaign. “Moments ago, @PRyan deleted this tweet after we told him just how out of touch he was,” Bryce wrote. “Show Paul Ryan what you think of his tax bill.”

Moments ago, @PRyan deleted this tweet after we told him just how out of touch he was. Show Paul Ryan what you think of his tax bill. Chip in $1.50 now to help us repeal and replace Ryan permanently this November.https://t.co/c3Fii4Q0Jn — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) February 3, 2018

Rep. Eric Swalwell wondered if Ryan had told the secretary “how much the paychecks of the 1% went up a week” while former Obama staffer Jon Favreu wrote that Ryan received $500,000 from the Koch brothers as a thank you for the tax cut, “which would probably cover the cost of buying a Costco.”

Did you tell her how much the paychecks of the 1% went up a week? Or that hers could have gone up a lot more if you had given them a lot less? #GOPTaxScam https://t.co/X7YBcdAzTH — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 3, 2018

As a thank you for passing a $1 trillion corporate tax cut, Paul Ryan received $500,000 in campaign contributions from the Koch brothers, which would probably cover the cost of buying a Costco. https://t.co/piiWqzOEGo — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 3, 2018

Others on social media took photos of $1.50 to show just how measly it is while others expressed shock that the House speaker would really think it was worth it to highlight a worker’s paycheck going up by $0.21 per day. The Washington Post’s Christopher Ingraham pointed out that the additional $78 a year that the secretary is earning is “less than Paul Ryan makes in one hour (roughly $108) as Speaker of the House.”

[holding back tears]



Paul Ryan.................



thank you. pic.twitter.com/gQwYeY2RpR — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) February 3, 2018

Extremely late to the dunk party on this but $1.50 a week works out to $78 a year, which is less than Paul Ryan makes in one hour (roughly $108) as Speaker of the House — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) February 3, 2018

It’s unclear exactly why Ryan thought the example of the secretary was a good one to highlight considering the same AP article he linked to has other examples of workers who received increases of far more than $1.50 a week.