Parkland Officer Says He Didn’t Go Into School Because He Thought Shots Were Being Fired Outside

By

An overhead view of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Last Thursday, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel suspended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School “resource officer” and sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson without pay for failing to enter the school during the mass shooting that took place there on Feb. 14. Israel said Peterson’s behavior made him “sick to [his] stomach,” a sentiment soon echoed by Donald Trump, who has said Peterson may be a “coward” and called his failure to confront the shooter—who was not arrested until more than an hour after the shooting began—”disgusting” and “a disgrace.”

Peterson has now issued a statement through an attorney named Joseph DiRuzzo asserting that he did not enter the school building in question because he did not know the shooting was taking place inside. From NBC Miami:

DiRuzzo said Peterson initially received a call of firecrackers in the area of the building and ran to the building with a security specialist. Once there, Peterson heard gunshots but thought they were coming from outside the building, DiRuzzo said.

“BSO trains its officers that in the event of outdoor gunfire one is to seek cover and assess the situation in order to communicate what one observes to other law enforcement,” DiRuzzo said. “Consistent with his training, Mr. Peterson ‘took up a tactical position between the 700-800 buildings corridor/corner.’”

The attorney also claims that Peterson “heard radio transmissions that indicated there was a victim in the area of the football field,” which, of course, is outdoors.

Peterson, 54, reportedly retired last week after being suspended.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger.

