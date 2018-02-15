Students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gather at Pine Trail Park, on Thursday, in Parkland, Florida. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Again and again: After Parkland, Henry Grabar hopes that we might start listening to the 150,000 American students who’ve experienced a school shooting. Heather Schwedel argues that we could begin by reading their tweets. Susan Matthews points out that Donald Trump, who blames mental illness for this tragedy, has stoked infinite anger in the populace—anger that’s the true fuel for this kind of violence. And Phillip Carter wonders whether we might not pay more attention to this problem if we reframe it as an issue of national security.

Yogurt and an apple: Expanding the kinds of immigration programs that bring au pairs into American households is a bad idea, Zack Kopplin writes. Those nannies don’t get treated well.

What now?: Rose McGowan, actress-turned-activist, is in a weird place, Christina Cauterucci writes in a review of McGowan’s new memoir. It’s unclear how she’s going to move forward.

For fun: Black Panther’s so good! And this black superhero movie from the ‘70s is so fascinating!

