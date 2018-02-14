One Dead and 20 Reported Injured in Florida School Shooting

#UPDATE: Police issue a "Be on the Lookout" for white male wearing burgundy shirt, last seen leaving shooting scene at Stoneman Douglas High School https://t.co/g2r6slr87m? pic.twitter.com/0cNRldJfb6 — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) February 14, 2018

At least one person is reported dead and 20 more have reportedly been injured in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooter is still at large and police are on the lookout for a white male wearing a burgundy shirt. From 7 News Miami:

Margate Fire Rescue has deemed this a mass causality incident, which means at least 20 people have been injured. […]As 7 Skyforce arrived on the scene, one person was seen being wheeled into a Coral Springs Fire Rescue ambulance, but he was on his phone. However, soon after, at least four other people were spotted surrounded by fire rescuers, at the corner of an intersection at the north part of the school

Video has been posted on social media of students fleeing the scene.

Students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida flee amid reports of a shooting at the school. https://t.co/O0pXTKDQ3y pic.twitter.com/s53xK8mcBp — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

A mother of the students told NBC News that her daughter called her from inside the school and told her that she was barricaded inside with around 20 other teachers and students.

JUST IN: Mother of one of the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tells NBC News' @TammyLeitnerNBC that students are still trapped inside the school. pic.twitter.com/bEjZFRoNTa — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 14, 2018

This is a developing story.

Update February 14, 4:25 PM: The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has tweeted that the shooter is in custody and that they’ve counted 14 “victims” so far.

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

