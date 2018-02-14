One Dead and 20 Reported Injured in Florida School Shooting

The Slatest

At Least 20 Reported Injured in Florida School Shooting

By

At least one person is reported dead and 20 more have reportedly been injured in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooter is still at large and police are on the lookout for a white male wearing a burgundy shirt. From 7 News Miami:

Margate Fire Rescue has deemed this a mass causality incident, which means at least 20 people have been injured.

[…]As 7 Skyforce arrived on the scene, one person was seen being wheeled into a Coral Springs Fire Rescue ambulance, but he was on his phone.

However, soon after, at least four other people were spotted surrounded by fire rescuers, at the corner of an intersection at the north part of the school

Video has been posted on social media of students fleeing the scene.

A mother of the students told NBC News that her daughter called her from inside the school and told her that she was barricaded inside with around 20 other teachers and students.

This is a developing story.

Update February 14, 4:25 PM: The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has tweeted that the shooter is in custody and that they’ve counted 14 “victims” so far.

Osita Nwanevu

Osita Nwanevu is a Slate staff writer.

