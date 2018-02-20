Robert Mueller Is Investigating Kushner’s Foreign Financing Efforts

Jared Kushner, probably remembering yet another foreign contact he forgot to disclose. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jared Kushner’s business dealings have drawn the attention of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a report CNN made Monday.

Mueller’s probe, which includes “any matters that arose or directly may arise” from his inquiry into Russian election meddling, previously focused on Kushner’s contacts with Russia. However, the CNN report says the special counsel’s team has been asking as of late about Kushner’s interactions with Chinese and Qatari investors during the presidential transition, when he was soliciting financial support for 666 Fifth Avenue. The Manhattan property, which Kushner Companies purchased in 2007, is more than $1.4 billion in debt. However, CNN reported that neither Mueller nor his team had reached out to Kushner Companies for interviews or information.

Kushner, who is a senior adviser in the White House, divested from 666 Fifth Avenue in January 2017. Following the publication of the CNN scoop, his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, stated, “In all of Mr. Kushner’s extensive cooperation with all inquiries, there has not been a single question asked nor document sought on the 666 building or Kushner Co. deals. Nor would there be any reason to question these regular business transactions.”

The new angle from which Mueller is examining Kushner’s meetings with foreigners isn’t the only one of the first son-in-law’s problems. Kushner still has interim security clearance, likely due to the numerous revisions he made to his security clearance questionnaire to include foreign contacts. But beginning this week, White House chief of staff John Kelly will cut off access to top-secret information for some “employees whose security clearances have been pending since June 1 or longer,” per a Washington Post report. This change in policy could impact Kushner’s array of duties in the White House. But should Kushner lose access, don’t mourn too much: he wasn’t qualified for his job in the first place.

