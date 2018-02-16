The Angle

Flowers and crosses line a fence near the school on a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 16, 2018. A former student, Nikolas Cruz, opened fire at the Florida high school leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)
The kinds of bloodless photos we’re allowed to see.
Stop covering it up: If we could see photos of the aftermath of the Florida shootings, would that do anything to change people’s minds on guns? Jamelle Bouie is convinced that it would.

Weird manipulations: We have to understand that Russians live in a “managed democracy,” where operatives intervene to build entire political narratives, not just smear candidates on one side or the other, Josh Keating writes. That explains a lot about the actions described in the indictment Robert Mueller issued today. (Meanwhile, Dahlia Lithwick thinks today’s indictment makes it a lot harder for Trump to fire Rod Rosenstein.)

Walking the line: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is doing a great job of not talking about Donald Trump, while quietly reinforcing the #MeToo message. Dahlia Lithwick admires that.

The king: Laura Ingraham took on LeBron James and made herself look like a racist fool, Nick Greene writes.

For fun: How to tell when celebrities are about to uncouple.

