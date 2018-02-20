The Angle

OGDEN, UT - FEBRUARY 16: Candidate for senate Mitt Romney at the wheel of a John Deere tractor as he tours Gibson's Green Acres Dairy on February 16, 2018 in Ogden, Utah. Mr. Romney is running for a U.S. Senate seat from Utah, currently held by Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced his retirement after the current term expires. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)
Driving a tractor most purposefully.
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

On the way: Mitt Romney has disavowed any belief in the old-time Mormon prediction that a “white horse” would gallop east from Utah to save the Constitution from dire peril. But, Max Perry Mueller writes, here he comes, anyway.

The other impeachment: Isaac Chotiner interviewed Jill Abramson about her piece calling for the removal of Clarence Thomas from the Supreme Court. (Oh, and Isaac asked: Abramson defends the New York Times’ op-ed page from all comers.)

What we said: We revisited the pre-inaugural predictions we made about the impact of Trump’s administration. Looks like many of our direst prognostications are on their way to coming true.

Stop sharing: Laura Miller wonders why so many of us feel compelled to spread those obviously fake rumors about Facebook changes around our feeds. (Short answer: Facebook makes us feel deeply helpless.)

For fun: That weird little Annihilation tune.

