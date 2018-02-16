The Angle

Olympics Angle: Gay on Ice Edition

Slate’s Olympics newsletter on Adam Rippon, Adam Rippon, and Mike Tirico.

By

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Rippon of the United States competes during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Dearly beloved.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The joy of Rippon: Gay former skater Chris Schleicher never felt comfortable coming out of the closet while he was still skating. He’s watching Adam Rippon and cheering his heart out. (So is Rippon’s costume designer, Braden Overett, who told Heather Schwedel that the skater likes his clothes to be tight as heck.)

Bo-ring: Mike Tirico replaced Bob Costas as Olympics host, and he’s done absolutely nothing of interest in his first week on the job, Willa Paskin writes. From his employers’ perspective, he’s probably performed perfectly.

For fun: Some bold skating music suggestions from Justin Peters.

Innovative,

Rebecca

One more thing

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

