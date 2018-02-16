Dearly beloved. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The joy of Rippon: Gay former skater Chris Schleicher never felt comfortable coming out of the closet while he was still skating. He’s watching Adam Rippon and cheering his heart out. (So is Rippon’s costume designer, Braden Overett, who told Heather Schwedel that the skater likes his clothes to be tight as heck.)

Bo-ring: Mike Tirico replaced Bob Costas as Olympics host, and he’s done absolutely nothing of interest in his first week on the job, Willa Paskin writes. From his employers’ perspective, he’s probably performed perfectly.

For fun: Some bold skating music suggestions from Justin Peters.

Innovative,

Rebecca

