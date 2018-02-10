Kim Jong-un Invites South Korean Leader to North for Summit

Top L-R: South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in listens as president of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach speaks with North Korea’s ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam, as Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un watches the women’s preliminary round ice hockey match between the unified Korea team and Switzerland at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 10, 2018. ED JONES/Getty Images

The reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made clear his country’s participation in the Pyeongchang Olympics would be more than just a photo-op (and a cheering squad) as he sent an invite for South Korea’s president to visit Pyongyang on Day Two of the Winter Olympics. The message for South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit at a “convenient time” was delivered by the dictator’s visiting younger sister, Kim Yo-jong. The setting for the invitation made news considering that it took place over lunch at Seoul’s presidential palace.

Kim’s sister has managed to captivate South Koreans as the first member of North Korea’s ruling family to set foot in the South since the end of the Korean War. She is being referred to in the media as “the Ivanka Trump of North Korea” and many are crediting her with North Korea’s campaign to open up toward the country’s southern neighbor. If the suggested meeting does come together it would mark the first time in more than a decade that the leaders of the two Koreas sit down for a chat. Moon “practically accepted” the invitation, according to a spokesman for the South Korean government.

Any meeting would be a big victory for Moon, who campaigned under the promise of seeking warmer relations with the country’s northern neighbor. But there was also concern that Kim’s efforts amounted to nothing more than a diplomatic move to divide the United States and South Korea at a time when President Donald Trump has pushed for imposing sanctions and pressure on Pyongyang as it accelerates its nuclear and missile tests.

“This is the strongest action yet by North Korea to drive a wedge between the South and the United States,” Kim Sung-han, a former South Korean vice foreign minister and now a professor at Korea University in Seoul, told Reuters. In an apparent nod to these concerns, Moon relayed the message that it was important for North Korea to also seek talks with the United States, calling it “absolutely necessary for developments in the inter-Korean relations as well.”

Some are urging caution about getting too overly excited about all the Olympics showmanship. The Washington Post’s Jerry Brewer writes: