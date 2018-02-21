The Slatest

Kentucky Democrat Defeats Widow of Lawmaker Who Killed Himself After Molesting Accusation

By

The Kentucky State Capitol building
The Kentucky State Capitol
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

A Kentucky Democrat won a special election Tuesday night to fill the seat of a former state representative who died by suicide after being accused of molesting a teenage girl. Linda Belcher’s victory reclaims a seat in a district that Trump won by 29 percentage points in 2016.

Belcher had previously represented the district, south of Louisville, before being defeated narrowly in 2006 by the Rev. Dan Johnson, a Republican pastor whom the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting reported was known locally as the “Pope.” In December 2017, KCIR published a story alleging he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl during a sleepover at his church in 2013. Johnson denied the allegations and, two days after the story was published, killed himself. The next day, his wife, Rebecca Johnson, who called his death a “high-tech lynching … based on lies and half-truths,” announced she would run to replace him in the state Legislature.

In the two-month campaign that followed, Johnson suggested Belcher had been involved in a liberal plot to destroy her husband, according to the Courier Journal.

According to the Courier Journal, an hour after the election was announced, Johnson claimed voter fraud, saying voters had reported being turned away at the polls and that it was like “a third world country.”

Belcher, a former schoolteacher, won with almost 70 percent of the vote. She will finish out Dan Johnson’s term through December.

According to CNN, Belcher’s victory was the 37th to flip a Republican-held state legislative seat since Trump’s election.

Molly Olmstead

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

The Parkland Backlash, Gun Regulation, and Billy Graham

Ben Mathis-Lilley

We Knew Melania Trump Likely Worked in the U.S. Illegally. Now It Seems Her Parents Got Green Cards Via “Chain Migration.”

Ruth Graham

Billy Graham’s Impact on the Culture—Not to Mention Evangelicalism—Is Nearly Incalculable

Molly Olmstead

School Shooting Survivors Inspire Thousands to Rally Around the Country to Protest Gun Violence

Jaime Dunaway

Congratulations to Gus Kenworthy for Having the Grossest Injury of the Olympics

William Saletan

How Russians Used the Same Social Media Tactics That Worked for Trump

Heather Schwedel

Notorious Bachelor Blogger Reality Steve Hates Reddit, Influencers, Stale Gossip, and Possibly The Bachelor

Nick Greene

An Interview With the Figure Skater Who Did the Only Legal Backflip in Olympic Competition

Ryan Goodman

Accepting a Pardon From Trump Could Add Booster Rockets to State Prosecutions

Josh Voorhees

I Believed in the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team for Roughly 30 Minutes. That Was a Mistake.

Henry Grabar

Saying We Should Treat Guns Like Cars Overstates How Well We Regulate Cars

Tonya Riley

Future Tense Newsletter: New Future Tense Fiction, Black Panther, and Russian Bots

Most Read

Mitt Romney’s Mormon Mission

Max Perry Mueller

My Kid Has Watched Too Many Cooking Shows and It’s Driving Me Nuts

Carvell Wallace

Jill Abramson on Clarence Thomas, James Bennet, and Our Chaotic Media Age

Isaac Chotiner

More Americans Blame Mass Shootings on Mental Health Than on Gun Laws, New Poll Finds

Molly Olmstead

Mitch McConnell Should Be Driven Out of Office for Being a Chump Who Let Russia Humiliate America

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Do Ice Dancing Partners Get a Bump in Their Scores if They’re Sex Partners?

Rose Eveleth