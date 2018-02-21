The Kentucky State Capitol Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

A Kentucky Democrat won a special election Tuesday night to fill the seat of a former state representative who died by suicide after being accused of molesting a teenage girl. Linda Belcher’s victory reclaims a seat in a district that Trump won by 29 percentage points in 2016.

Belcher had previously represented the district, south of Louisville, before being defeated narrowly in 2006 by the Rev. Dan Johnson, a Republican pastor whom the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting reported was known locally as the “Pope.” In December 2017, KCIR published a story alleging he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl during a sleepover at his church in 2013. Johnson denied the allegations and, two days after the story was published, killed himself. The next day, his wife, Rebecca Johnson, who called his death a “high-tech lynching … based on lies and half-truths,” announced she would run to replace him in the state Legislature.

In the two-month campaign that followed, Johnson suggested Belcher had been involved in a liberal plot to destroy her husband, according to the Courier Journal.

According to the Courier Journal, an hour after the election was announced, Johnson claimed voter fraud, saying voters had reported being turned away at the polls and that it was like “a third world country.”

Belcher, a former schoolteacher, won with almost 70 percent of the vote. She will finish out Dan Johnson’s term through December.

According to CNN, Belcher’s victory was the 37th to flip a Republican-held state legislative seat since Trump’s election.