Oh By the Way the Shady Intermediary Who Told a Trump Adviser the Russians Had Hillary Emails Has Disappeared

Remember George Papadopoulos? He’s the Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, pictured third from left above, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI last October about his contacts with several individuals who were allegedly connected to the Russian government. One of those individuals was Joseph Mifsud, a middle-aged man (he’s reportedly a Maltese national) who seems to have moved from job to job in the European academic/diplomatic world for decades without ever making it clear to anyone what his actual expertise or purpose was.

A court document filed by the special counsel says Mifsud told Papadopoulos in April 2016 that Russia had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails.” Russia would later go on, of course, to release thousands of Clinton-related emails via Wikileaks, and it turns out that Papadopoulos’ drunken boast to an Australian diplomat about the Clinton “dirt” in May 2016 is what led the FBI to open its counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. Which is all to say that it would be really pretty interesting to hear Joseph Mifsud’s account of how it was that he knew about Russian-obtained Hillary email dirt well before almost anyone else in the world. Problem is, as BuzzFeed News reports today, no one has seen Joseph Mifsud in months, including a woman who says (and provides evidence) that he is the father of her newly born child:

[Mifsud’s] biography disappeared from one university where he taught and he quit his job at another university. His email and cell phones went dead. And politicians, colleagues and journalists can’t find him. Neither can Anna, his 31-year-old Ukrainian fiancee, who says he is the father of her newborn child. Anna … says she was seven months pregnant and engaged to Mifsud when he became the focus of world media attention as the professor who told Papadopoulos that Russia had “dirt” on Clinton. Shortly thereafter, he dropped from sight. He also cut off all contact with Anna, including phone calls and WhatsApp messages. That silence has held, even six weeks after the daughter Anna says he fathered was born.

You should read the whole bizarre story here. You should also wonder what happened to Joseph Mifsud!