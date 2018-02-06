 Skip to the content

* Slightly but Emphatically Recalibrated
The Slatest

Trump Not Expected to Extend DACA Past March, Kelly Says

By

Protesters stand behind signs with letters lit up spelling D-R-E-A-M A-C-T.
DACA supporters protest outside the Capitol on Jan. 21 in Washington.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told reporters on Tuesday that President Trump is not expected to extend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has granted legal status to roughly 690,000 young immigrants, beyond its March 5 deadline.

The news puts additional pressure on Congress to find an immigration compromise to protect the Dreamers before the deadline. Some lawmakers had voiced the hope they would have more time to resolve the issue when last month a federal court ordered the administration to continue to allow Dreamers to renew their status as legal challenges worked their way through the courts.

Kelly told reporters he “doubt[ed] very much” that Trump would extend the program because he believes the president might not have the authority to do so, according to the Washington Post. Republicans have long argued the DACA program was unconstitutional, and the Trump administration has used this line of thinking to push the decision off on Congress. “What makes them act is pressure,” Kelly told reporters, warning Congress not to temporarily extend the deadline.

Congress is in the throes of a debate over immigration that has focused heavily on the popular DACA program. Lawmakers of both parties have said they wanted to grant permanent legal protection to the Dreamers

Trump’s proposed immigration plan would extend legal status to 1.8 million Dreamers, a number significantly higher than that of those currently under DACA’s protection. It would include those who qualified for the program but did not enroll. The plan also, however, demands in exchange $25 billion for a border wall, an end to the diversity visa lottery, and, possibly most controversially, a narrowing of the categories of family members legal immigrants can bring with them to just spouses and children under 18. And, CNN reports, it would alter immigration enforcement tactics to allow the administration to deport more undocumented immigrants from countries not bordering the U.S. The White House rejected a plan from Senators John McCain and Christopher Coons that would grant permanent legal status to Dreamers who have been in the country since 2013. The plan supports increased security along the border but would not authorize the $25 billion for the wall, nor does it mention the diversity visa lottery or the family-based migration. McCain and Coons have defended their bill and are pushing for a deal in spite of Trump’s criticism.

Molly Olmstead

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Audio Resurfaces of Quentin Tarantino Defending Roman Polanski, Calling 13-Year-Old Victim “Down With It”

Jordan Weissmann

Why Did Stocks Go Insane This Week? Because Traders Were Afraid They Would.

Steven Blum

The Queer Parenting Community Sidelines Gay Dads Who Don’t Fit the Modern Family Mold

Molly Olmstead

Trump Not Expected to Extend DACA Past March

Ruth Graham

“Lady Doritos” Are a Perfectly Reasonable Idea

Sheila Jasanoff

Debates Over Science Policy Can’t Be Reduced to Good/Bad or True/False

Most Engaging

Terrifying Things Heard on the Philadelphia Police Scanner After the Eagles Won the Super Bowl

April Glaser

The Best and Worst Super Bowl Ads

Justin Peters

What if the Iran Deal Was a Mistake?

Joshua Keating

I supported Obama’s signature foreign policy achievement. Now I think it may have made things worse.

How the GOP Went Crazy

Kurt Andersen

The conspiracy-nut wing has long been at the fringes of Republican politics. Here’s how it took over.