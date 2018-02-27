Ivanka and Monica, Armed Teachers, and “Assimilation” Politics

Don’t ask about my dad. PATRICK SEMANSKY/Getty Images

Most powerful cipher: Ivanka’s very presence in the White House, wielding the power that she’s been given out of no virtue of her own, is a travesty, Jamelle Bouie writes. So the idea that she would claim neutrality in relationship to her father is absurd. (And Ruth Graham adds that Ivanka’s comments on Monday show that she views “belief in Trump” as “a kind of religious liberty.”)

Say what you mean: Trump’s use of the term “assimilation” to describe a desirable model for immigration harks back to 1920s-era cases that show how racist that word really is, Silpa Kovvali writes.

Fix this first: Evan Urquhart writes that the decriminalization of prostitution would be a huge step in progress toward transgender rights.

Those berets: Teacher Zach Oden went through firearm training with his colleagues after the private school he taught for decided it wanted to arm them. The whole experience was ridiculous.

For fun: When Lego ads become ghosts.

Well, more poignant than “fun,” I guess,

Rebecca