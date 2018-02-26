South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump attend the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Sunday. Patrick Semansky/Getty Images

In an interview that aired on the Today show Monday morning, NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked Ivanka Trump, the senior White House adviser who has positioned herself as a leading voice in the administration on policies related to women’s issues, whether she believed the more than a dozen women who have accused the president of sexual misconduct.

Here is how she responded:

I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he has affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it. I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father, I know my father. So I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.

“Do you believe your father’s [sexual misconduct] accusers?” -@PeterAlexander



“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.” -@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/23AVPgcOdE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2018

Trump was being interviewed before the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, where she represented the United States and was seen with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (and where American Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy praised everyone in the closing ceremony “except Ivanka”). Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also announced Monday that Ivanka Trump had briefed President Moon about the new North Korea sanctions the administration announced Friday. When asked about her security clearance for the task, according to CNN, Mnuchin said she “has the appropriate access to brief the president.”

At least 15 women have come forward accusing Donald Trump of sexual misconduct. These accusations include allegations of assault and harassment, as well as lewd comments.

Ivanka Trump also called her father’s remarks in the Access Hollywood tape “offensive” and “inappropriate” but defended him against accusations of sexism regardless.