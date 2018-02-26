The Slatest

It’s “Inappropriate” to Ask Me About Trump’s Alleged Sexual Assaults, Says White House Women’s Issues Adviser Ivanka Trump

By

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump attend the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump attend the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Sunday.
Patrick Semansky/Getty Images

In an interview that aired on the Today show Monday morning, NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked Ivanka Trump, the senior White House adviser who has positioned herself as a leading voice in the administration on policies related to women’s issues, whether she believed the more than a dozen women who have accused the president of sexual misconduct.

Here is how she responded:

I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he has affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it. I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father, I know my father. So I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.

Trump was being interviewed before the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, where she represented the United States and was seen with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (and where American Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy praised everyone in the closing ceremony “except Ivanka”). Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also announced Monday that Ivanka Trump had briefed President Moon about the new North Korea sanctions the administration announced Friday. When asked about her security clearance for the task, according to CNN, Mnuchin said she “has the appropriate access to brief the president.”

At least 15 women have come forward accusing Donald Trump of sexual misconduct. These accusations include allegations of assault and harassment, as well as lewd comments.

Ivanka Trump also called her father’s remarks in the Access Hollywood tape “offensive” and “inappropriate” but defended him against accusations of sexism regardless.

Molly Olmstead

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jamelle Bouie

Ivanka Trump Makes a Mockery of Anti-Nepotism Laws

Heather Schwedel

Ice Eating Is the Skin-Tingling, Less Disgusting Successor to the Tide Pod Challenge

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Watch Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Demonstrate How Adult Humans Should Deal With Donald Trump’s Ideas

Josh Voorhees

Dianne Feinstein’s Rough Weekend Wasn’t Quite As Bad As It Looked

Christina Cauterucci

Ivanka Trump Should Get Used to Talking About Her Father’s Alleged Sex Crimes

Molly Olmstead

Clueless Actress Stacey Dash Files Paperwork to Run for Congress

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Parkland Officer Says He Didn’t Go Into School Because He Thought Shots Were Being Fired Outside

Aaron Mak

Report: Israeli Company Has Likely Found a Way to Break Into Any iPhone

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Future Mother-in-Law Is Calling Me 30 to 50 Times a Day About My Wedding Dress.

Yascha Mounk

What Berlusconi’s Latest Comeback Tells Us About the Staying Power of Trumpismo

Osita Nwanevu

Why Not Arm All Teachers?

Rachelle Hampton

Morgan Jerkins’ Essays Powerfully Explore the Cruelties Black Women Can Inflict on Each Other

Most Read

Why Are Conservatives So Obsessed With Gun Rights Anyway?

John Ehrenreich

The Supreme Court’s Latest Union Case Is Designed to Kneecap the Democratic Party

Sean McElwee and Mark Joseph Stern

What CPAC Was Really About

Osita Nwanevu

The Conservative Who Got Booed at CPAC on What That Was Like

Isaac Chotiner

Is Skater Mirai Nagasu a Jerk for Saying the Olympics Were a Dancing With the Stars Audition?

Justin Peters

Enough With the Winners. Here Are the Nine Types of Olympics Losers.

Justin Peters