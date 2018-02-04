 Skip to the content

* A Paroxysm of Riotous Joy
The Slatest

House Intelligence Committee Likely to Vote on Release of Democratic Response to Memo

By

Ranking member Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks about testimony from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a closed-door session of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, November 30, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Ranking member Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks about testimony from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a closed-door session of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, November 30, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are pushing their colleagues to vote to release a memo that rebuts the Republican document that alleges misconduct at the FBI and was declassified on Friday to much fanfare. Democrats have long said the Republican memo mischaracterizes highly sensitive data and their response memo is likely to detail their objections to the GOP-written document.

A source tells Reuters the committee meeting to consider the declassification would take place at 5 p.m. on Monday. Several Republican lawmakers have also expressed willingness to declassify the Democratic memo and all signs point to the committee likely approving its release.

Several Democrats have been calling on the president and Republican lawmakers to approve the release of their memo. “I believe it is a matter of fundamental fairness that the American people be allowed to see both sides of the argument and make their own judgments,” Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer wrote in a letter to Trump that he published on Twitter on Sunday morning. Refusing to release the Democratic memo “will confirm the American people’s worst fears that the release of Chairman Nunes’ memo was only intended to undermine Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s investigation,” Schumer wrote.

If the House Intelligence Committee approves the release of the Democratic memo, Trump would have five days to object to the release. On Friday, a White House spokesman said that Trump “would be inclined” to greenlight the release of the memo assuming it passes a security and legal review.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Justin Peters

The Best and Worst Super Bowl Ads

Nick Greene

Eagles Win the Best Game of Tom Brady’s Career

April Glaser

Terrifying Things Heard on the Philadelphia Police Scanner After the Eagles Won the Super Bowl

Josh Levin

The Awning at the Philadelphia Ritz-Carlton: a Story in Three Parts

Matthew Dessem

Netflix Just Released a Surprise Sequel to Cloverfield

Josh Levin

A Brief History of Babies Celebrating Big Victories in Enormous Headphones

Most Engaging

How the Conspiracy-Nut Wing of the Republican Party Finally Took Over

Kurt Andersen

The Nunes Memo Is a Big Win for Donald Trump

Dahlia Lithwick

Donald Trump Jr. and Hope Hicks in the Crosshairs

Alex Whiting and Ryan Goodman

The president’s son and his communications director could be Robert Mueller’s next targets.

Actually, Backpackers, You Don’t Need to Filter Your Stream Water

Ethan Linck

The outdoor community (and industry) has made filtration a must. But a look at the scientific evidence shows that this mandate rests on a shaky foundation.