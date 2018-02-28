Hope Hicks Is Resigning From the White House Communications Job She’s Only Held Since September

The Slatest

By

Hope Hicks disembarks Air Force One at Newark Liberty Airport on June 9, 2017.
Hope Hicks at Newark Liberty Airport on June 9, 2017.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Former Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks became White House communications director in September 2017 shortly after Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci was fired for, among other things, using the phrase “suck my own cock” in a New Yorker interview about Trump adviser Steve Bannon (who has also since been forced out of his job). Scaramucci had replaced the also-since-departed Sean Spicer, who had filled the communications director role in an interim basis (while also serving as the White House press secretary) when Mike Dubke resigned last May.

Anyway, Hicks is leaving now too. The New York Times has the scoop:

Hope Hicks, the White House communications director and one of President Trump’s longest-serving advisers, said Wednesday that she was resigning. … She did not say what her next job would be, and her departure date was unclear, but it is likely to be in the next few weeks.

It’s not immediately clear why Hicks is quitting; she did testify about Russia in a closed House Intelligence Committee hearing Tuesday and was reportedly interviewed by investigators from Robert Mueller’s special counsel operation in December. (The Times has previously reported that Mueller is interested in Hicks’ involvement in a misleading July 2017 statement that the White House issued about Donald Trump Jr.’s infamous June 2016 meeting with individuals who purportedly represented the government of Russia.) She was also reportedly involved in the White House’s botched and quickly reversed decision earlier this month to retain and defend aide Rob Porter—who Hicks is/was reportedly dating—after reports that he has been accused of physically abusing both of his ex-wives were made public.

In any case, think I speak for every writer and proprietor of an online publication whose financial success is tied to clicks and pageviews when I say that Trump’s best move here is to bring back the Mooch. The people want the Mooch!

