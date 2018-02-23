Gun Control Laws, “Medicare Extra,” and the President at CPAC

John Helms, owner of a weapons course, shows how to load a 22 revolver during the South Florida Gun Show at Dade County Youth Fairgrounds in Miami on Saturday. Michele Eve Sandberg/Getty Images

Good prospects: Of all the current (relatively modest) proposals for gun control, there aren’t any that could get through Congress that wouldn’t pass muster in the courts, Mark Joseph Stern reports.

Hey, all right: The Center for American Progress put out a health care plan called “Medicare Extra,” which stops a step (or two, or three) short of Medicare for All. But Jordan Weissmann thinks it’s actually pretty good.

Again: In Syria, almost seven years of warfare and an increasingly confusing landscape of alliances have given Bashar al-Assad effective license to commit atrocities against civilians over and over again without risking international intervention, Josh Keating argues. This week, it’s the bombing of Eastern Ghouta.

Please, the one about the snake?: At CPAC today, Osita Nwanevu watched the president tell his base one of its fav-o-wit bedtime sto-wees.

For fun: Owning that Annihilation-sound beat.

Really owning it,

Rebecca