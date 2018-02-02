GOP Releases Classified Memo Accusing Steele of Violating Confidentiality

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) attends a House Ways and Means Committee markup of the Republicans tax reform plan titled the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act., on Capitol Hill Nov 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On Friday, House Republicans released a memo accusing the FBI and the Department of Justice of omitting “material and relevant information” in its applications to surveil Carter Page with a FISA warrant. Those omissions were so grievous, Devin Nunes and his fellow Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee said, that they warranted releasing a classified memo despite the FBI’s grave concerns.

Among those omissions, the memo says, was the fact that Christopher Steele—who compiled the dossier delineating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia—“was paid over $160,000 by the DNC and Clinton campaign.” The document went on, with great umbrage, to cite another damning concern about Steele:

Steele’s numerous encounters with the media violated the cardinal rule of source handling—maintaining confidentiality—and demonstrated that Steele had become a less than reliable source for the FBI.

The internal logic here is pretty easy to follow. Per the terms of the memo, breaching confidentiality is bad when that breach reveals bad things about Donald Trump, but it’s good when you want to leak a memo that calls people out for revealing bad things about Donald Trump.

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus