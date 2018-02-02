 Skip to the content

The Slatest

GOP Releases Classified Memo Accusing Steele of Violating Confidentiality

By

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 09: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) attends a House Ways and Means Committee markup of the Republicans tax reform plan titled the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act., on Capitol Hill November 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) attends a House Ways and Means Committee markup of the Republicans tax reform plan titled the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act., on Capitol Hill Nov 9, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On Friday, House Republicans released a memo accusing the FBI and the Department of Justice of omitting “material and relevant information” in its applications to surveil Carter Page with a FISA warrant. Those omissions were so grievous, Devin Nunes and his fellow Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee said, that they warranted releasing a classified memo despite the FBI’s grave concerns.

Among those omissions, the memo says, was the fact that Christopher Steele—who compiled the dossier delineating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia—“was paid over $160,000 by the DNC and Clinton campaign.” The document went on, with great umbrage, to cite another damning concern about Steele:

Steele’s numerous encounters with the media violated the cardinal rule of source handling—maintaining confidentiality—and demonstrated that Steele had become a less than reliable source for the FBI.

The internal logic here is pretty easy to follow. Per the terms of the memo, breaching confidentiality is bad when that breach reveals bad things about Donald Trump, but it’s good when you want to leak a memo that calls people out for revealing bad things about Donald Trump.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Josh Levin

Josh Levin is Slate’s editorial director.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Josh Levin

GOP Releases Classified Memo Accusing Steele of Violating Confidentiality

Henry Grabar

The Story Behind That Viral Chinese Train Station Video

Katy Waldman

Rabbit Holes: Why I Study the Menus of Restaurants at Which I Will Never Dine

Daniel Politi

After Memo Release, Democrats Say Republicans Are “Accomplices” in Effort to Obstruct Special Counsel

Rebecca Onion

Pop Culture Is Full of Kids Who Reveal Inner Demons by Drawing Creepy Pictures. Does That Really Happen?

Daniel Politi

Read the Controversial GOP Memo Published by the House Intelligence Committee

Most Engaging

Donald Trump Just Asked Congress to End the Rule of Law

Yascha Mounk

Trump Didn’t Bother to Say What Happened to the Birth Mother in His Police Adoption Anecdote

Christina Cauterucci

Stop Hovering Over My Kid!

Carvell Wallace

Advice for a mom whose son’s best friend is being raised by helicopter parents.

Mueller’s Endgame

Frank Bowman

How he can ensure that Congress sees any case against Donald Trump.