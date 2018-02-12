A float featuring Alexander Gauland of the right-wing Alternative for Germany political party on Monday in Dusseldorf, Germany. Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Something rotten: Germany is a mess, Yascha Mounk writes. Its institutions are not dealing well with the new prominence of the populist Alternative for Germany party. What’s worse is that people seem determined to deny that there’s a problem.

How to fix it: Mark Joseph Stern read the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s majority opinion declaring Republican gerrymandering in the state to be unconstitutional. He found that it contains a clear message to other states: Here’s how you can follow suit.

Latest buzzword: “We must think of due process” has become a go-to incantation for critics of the #MeToo movement. Osita Nwanevu shows how one such writer, Bret Stephens, twists the idea to his own advantage.

It’s been years: L.L. Bean will no longer give you new shoes for your old ones, no questions asked. Looks like Justin Peters ruined it for all of us.

For fun: Wesley Snipes is beyond excited about Black Panther.

Join the club,

Rebecca

