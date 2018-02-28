Georgia High School Teacher Taken Into Custody After Firing Shot Inside Locked Classroom

Dalton High School in Dalton, Georgia. Jeff Martin/AP Images

A teacher who reportedly locked himself inside his classroom at a high school in Dalton, Georgia before firing a weapon has been taken into custody, police say. One student is said to have injured an ankle while evacuating, but no major injuries have been reported.

Police have identified the teacher as 53-year-old Jesse Randall Davidson, a social studies teacher. Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Davidson is the radio play-by-play announcer for the school’s football and basketball teams. He reportedly locked his classroom while alone inside and then fired at least one shot before later surrendering to police. His motivations are not yet known.

The news comes, of course, two weeks after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and amid national discussion of whether teachers should be encouraged to carry weapons. (Georgia allows anyone who has the permission of school administrators to bring guns onto school grounds.)

This post has been updated with new information.