The Trump Administration Official in Charge of Overseeing Amtrak Had to Quit Because He Was Also a Spokesman for a Mississippi Sheriff (?)

Trump Official in Charge of Amtrak Had to Quit Because He Was Also a Spokesman for a Mississippi Sheriff (?)

An Amtrak engineer prepares to drive an empty train away for cleaning.
An Amtrak engineer prepares to drive an empty train away for cleaning on March 25 in Emeryville, California.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The interim head of the Federal Railroad Administration resigned Saturday after Politico found evidence he was moonlighting as a public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi.

Heath Hall, who was appointed deputy administrator in June, found time to appear “at least twice” in local news segments on behalf of a sheriff’s department in Mississippi, where he has a public relations and political consulting firm. Politico also found that the county had continued to pay for the firm’s services even though Hall had said in a federal ethics form that the company would be shuttered while he worked for the federal government.

County records showed that the sheriff’s department had paid Hall’s firm $12,000 from July through December, the months after Hall took his position in the FRA, Politico reported. (It is not certain that those payments were for services performed after Hall joined the FRA.) Hall’s firm also received a $75,000 contract from the county board of supervisors in the week he took over the FRA.

The agency has not had a permanent leader for more than a year, according to Politico, as Senate Democrats have blocked the confirmation of Trump’s nominee. In the meantime, the agency, which has a budget of $1.7 billion, saw an uptick in fatal accidents, with four since December.

“We were unaware of the information that is being reported but those allegations, if they are true, are troubling,” a spokeswoman from the Department of Transportation told Politico. Hall had been on a leave of absence since January to “address an urgent family matter.” The spokeswoman said that departure had been made permanent, and Hall had resigned “effective immediately.”

Molly Olmstead

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

