Former FBI Chief Comey Blasts Republicans Over Nunes Memo: “That’s It?”

Former FBI Director James Comey leaves a closed session with the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey sharply criticized Republicans, and by extension President Donald Trump, shortly after the House Intelligence Committee released the controversial memo that supposedly shows bias at the FBI and the Justice Department. It seems Comey, agrees with Slate’s Jeremy Stahl that the memo is a “complete flop” and “offers virtually no new information.”

In a tweet, Comey point-blank asks: “That’s it?” The partisan wrangling that preceded the release of the “dishonest and misleading” memo caused significant damage but doesn’t actually show any kind of malfeasance, the former FBI chief suggested. The debate over the document that has engulfed Washington for weeks “wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen,” Comey wrote. “For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

The normally quiet Comey who usually likes to comment on the news in roundabout ways has been unusually direct recently. On Thursday evening, the former FBI director also took to Twitter to say that everyone “should appreciate the FBI speaking up.” Ultimately though, Comey, whose firing led to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel, sounded an optimistic tone: “Take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy.”

The FBI and Justice Department had staunchly opposed the release of the memo and there were reports that the White House was worried FBI Director Christopher Wray would resign with the release of the memo. But later reports claimed Wray had “no intention of quitting.”

Some are urging the FBI director to reconsider. Steve Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas, writes on NBC News’ website that Wray has no option but to resign now. Vladeck explains: