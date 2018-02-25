Broward County Sheriff Defends His Leadership as “Amazing”

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, standing in front of Florida Governor Rick Scott, speaks to reporters about the mass shooting on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

As new information surfaces about the police response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office has come under fire for its handling of calls warning of the shooter’s behavior and for the actions of several deputies who appeared to wait outside the school at the time of the shooting.

The anger culminated with calls for Broward Sheriff Scott Israel to resign. On Saturday, Republican state Rep. Bill Hager urged Florida Gov. Rick Scott to remove Israel for “negligence.” The next day, Richard Corcoran, the Speaker of the Florida House, sent a letter signed by dozens of Republican state legislators to Florida Governor Rick Scott asking the governor to suspend Israel. Scott responded that he would not suspend Israel and that there needed to be an investigation into the department first.

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, Israel stated firmly that he would not resign, accusing Hager’s “shameful” letter of being misleading and politically motivated.

Israel also defended his own leadership as “amazing” and said he shouldn’t be held responsible for the actions of the school resource officer, Deputy Scot Peterson, who waited outside the school for four minutes while the shooting was ongoing. Israel, who said he confirmed Peterson’s movements by examining evidence afterward, said the deputy’s actions “disgusted” him. Peterson was suspended without pay on Thursday and subsequently resigned and retired.

“Deputies make mistakes,” Israel said. “Police officers make mistakes. But it’s not the responsibility of a general or the president if you have a deserter.”

According to CNN, Coral Springs officers also found when they arrived at the school that three other Broward County deputies had not entered the school either, though it’s unclear whether the shooter was still in the school at the time. The Coral Springs police said that they and two new Broward County deputies who arrived on the scene entered the building. The four deputies who were already there did not join them, the Coral Springs police said. An official report of their observations will be released next week, CNN reported.

The other major source of outrage toward the sheriff’s office arose from the at least 23 calls about the shooter made to the sheriff’s office over the past decade. Israel told Tapper on CNN that almost all of those calls were handled properly, but he did say that his office was investigating how two of them were handled. One of them, from February 2016, involved a call from a neighbor’s son warning that Nikolas Cruz, the confessed gunman, was going to “shoot up” a school, according to CNN. Another call, from November 2017, warned Cruz could be a “school shooter in the making.” In the first instance, a deputy found Cruz had knives and a BB gun and forwarded the information to a school resource officer. In the second, officers found Cruz was not living at his Parkland address but in Lake Worth, Florida, and referred the caller to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Israel said his office should have filed a report on the call but did not.

Gov. Scott has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to begin the investigation, according to a statement released Sunday afternoon. The department confirmed it would begin immediately; the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said it welcomes the investigation.