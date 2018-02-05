 Skip to the content

* At Home Among the Drum Majors
The Angle

The Angle: Good Bowl Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Trump’s disciples, mindfulness, and the Super Bowl.

By

BLOOMINGTON, MN - FEBRUARY 05: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 5, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII 41-33 on February 4th. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Nick Foles enjoying some serious afterglow.
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Good night for some: On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles won what Justin Peters proclaims to be the sixth-best Super Bowl ever (and he should know). Tom Brady did a great job, despite losing, Nick Greene observes. (Maybe now he’ll eat a strawberry?) The ads were good. The ads were bad. Justin Peters has highlights. April Glaser listened to the Philadelphia police scanner: People were going off. And Netflix did a probably-very-smart thing with its postgame release of The Cloverfield Paradox, Sam Adams writes—though the movie itself was terrible.

Flotsam and jetsam: Here come the Republican candidates of 2018, talking Trumpishly and polling well. Jamelle Bouie points out that their existence proves Trump wasn’t an anomaly.

Terrified: Why are traders made skittish by news about rising wages? Jordan Weissmann explains.

Forget about it: Sarah Yahm got prescribed “mindfulness” to ease her chronic pain. She found out she wasn’t alone.

For fun: Sweet babies, big headphones.

Those Icelandic cheeks,

Rebecca

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Actor John Mahoney Has Died at 77

Jim Newell

The Big Squeeze

Elliot Hannon

Trump Legal Team Reportedly Advises Against President Voluntarily Giving Mueller Interview

Elliot Hannon

Today in Conservative Media: The Memo Isn’t What Republicans Said It Was, and That’s a Problem—or Not

Henry Grabar

That Was Some Very Good Policing in Philly After the Super Bowl

Cheryl Axelrod

David Brooks Misunderstands Abortion, Medicine, and Politics in His Latest Column

Most Engaging

Terrifying Things Heard on the Philadelphia Police Scanner After the Eagles Won the Super Bowl

April Glaser

The Best and Worst Super Bowl Ads

Justin Peters

How the GOP Went Crazy

Kurt Andersen

The conspiracy-nut wing has long been at the fringes of Republican politics. Here’s how it took over.

Survival at All Costs

Phillip Carter

By releasing the Nunes memo, Trump betrayed the intelligence community to save his own skin.