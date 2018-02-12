The Slatest

Devin Nunes Is Funding a Local News Site That Has Said Devin Nunes Is “What a Hero Looks Like”

By

A shot of the California Republican's Twitter page, which declares that Devin Nunes is "what a hero looks like."
From the California Republican’s Twitter page.
Screenshot/Twitter

House Intelligence Committee Chairman and Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes has taken it on the chin in recent days for admitting that he hasn’t personally read the court documents that he based his infamous FBI-Hillary conspiracy memo on and that the FBI actually did disclose the information about Trump “dossier” author Christopher Steele that Nunes had accused it of not disclosing. You may also recall that Nunes’ latest attempt to expose a Democratic conspiracy, in March 2017, collapsed amid revelations that he had coordinated his statements about the matter with the White House and then lied about it.

One way for Rep. Devin Nunes to stop getting bad press would be to stop screwing up in really dumb and easily avoidable ways. He’s chosen to go another route, Politico reports:

Resembling a local, conservative news site, “The California Republican” is classified on Facebook as a “media/news company” and claims to deliver “the best of US, California, and Central Valley news, sports, and analysis.” But the website is paid for by Nunes’ campaign committee, according to small print at the bottom of the site. 

As you can see in the tweet pictured above, the California Republican’s take on the man who pays its bills is more positive than other outlets’. And yes, they really do post sports articles! Good stuff.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aaron Mak

Mark Zuckerberg Has Reportedly Had a Rupert Murdoch Problem for a While Now

Josh Voorhees

Kirsten Gillibrand Tries to Explain Her Pro-Gun, Anti-Immigrant Past

Aisha Harris

Filmstruck Celebrates Oscar Season by Highlighting Eight Foreign Language Winners and Nominees

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Jeff Sessions Just Said Slavery Caused the Civil War. That’s an Outrageous White Supre—Oh, Wait, That’s Actually Right

Molly Olmstead

The Trump Administration Official in Charge of Overseeing Amtrak Had to Quit Because He Was Also a Spokesman for a Mississippi Sheriff (?)

Mallory Ortberg

Help! A Stranger at the Gym Smells Terrible. How Should I Confront Her?

Most Engaging

L.L. Bean Has Ended Unlimited Returns, and I Am Fairly Certain It’s My Fault

Justin Peters

North Korea’s Cheer Squad Is a Mesmerizing, Charming Propaganda Victory for Kim Jong-un

Justin Peters

“It’s a Really Weird One”

Isaac Chotiner

The inside scoop on the New York Times’ Russian spy story from the guy who reported it.

Rob Porter’s History of Domestic Abuse Wasn’t a Secret. It’s Just That No One Cared.

Dahlia Lithwick

The cops, the FBI, and the White House chief of staff all knew, and he still continued to rise through the ranks of our government’s highest office.