Devin Nunes Is Funding a Local News Site That Has Said Devin Nunes Is “What a Hero Looks Like”

From the California Republican’s Twitter page. Screenshot/Twitter

House Intelligence Committee Chairman and Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes has taken it on the chin in recent days for admitting that he hasn’t personally read the court documents that he based his infamous FBI-Hillary conspiracy memo on and that the FBI actually did disclose the information about Trump “dossier” author Christopher Steele that Nunes had accused it of not disclosing. You may also recall that Nunes’ latest attempt to expose a Democratic conspiracy, in March 2017, collapsed amid revelations that he had coordinated his statements about the matter with the White House and then lied about it.

One way for Rep. Devin Nunes to stop getting bad press would be to stop screwing up in really dumb and easily avoidable ways. He’s chosen to go another route, Politico reports:

Resembling a local, conservative news site, “The California Republican” is classified on Facebook as a “media/news company” and claims to deliver “the best of US, California, and Central Valley news, sports, and analysis.” But the website is paid for by Nunes’ campaign committee, according to small print at the bottom of the site.

As you can see in the tweet pictured above, the California Republican’s take on the man who pays its bills is more positive than other outlets’. And yes, they really do post sports articles! Good stuff.