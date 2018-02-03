 Skip to the content

* A Machine Melded From Talent, Experience, and Grit
The Slatest

Colorado Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student Who Refused to Stand for Pledge of Allegiance

By

A sign outside of the Angevine Middle School where the alleged assault took place on Feb. 1, 2017.
A sign outside of the Angevine Middle School where the alleged assault took place on Feb. 1, 2017.
Screenshot/CBS4

Physical education teacher Karen Smith is on paid administrative leave from the Boulder Valley School District as police investigate allegations that she assaulted a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. Police officers went to the Angevine Middle School at about noon on Thursday following a report of a teacher assaulting a child. Although police confirmed the reports that they are investigating the alleged “assault” on a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance they did not detail what the reported action entailed.

The school’s principal, Mike Medina, sent a letter to parents Thursday evening notifying them there had been an “incident” involving the 20-year veteran of the school district but didn’t reveal any details of the alleged incident. “We believe in due process and therefore ask that everyone respect Ms. Smith’s privacy at this time,” Medina said.

The Boulder Valley School District allows students to sit or stand during the pledge.

A parent waiting to pick up her child at the school on Friday told the local CBS affiliate that Smith is a “strict” teacher but had never heard of an issue. Two other parents said the story has been “blown out of proportion.”

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Trump Celebrates Rasmussen Poll That Reports a 49 Percent Approval Rating

Daniel Politi

Colorado Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student Who Refused to Stand for Pledge of Allegiance

Daniel Politi

Uma Thurman Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein: “He Pushed Me Down”

Nick Greene

Five Reasons Why Someone Would Bet $1 Million on the Eagles

Faiza Patel

The Nunes Memo Misses the Point: Probable Cause

Daniel Politi

Pentagon Says Russia Is Building Nuclear Torpedo Described as “Doomsday” Weapon

Most Engaging

How the Conspiracy-Nut Wing of the Republican Party Finally Took Over

Kurt Andersen

The Nunes Memo Is a Big Win for Donald Trump

Dahlia Lithwick

Actually, Backpackers, You Don’t Need to Filter Your Stream Water

Ethan Linck

The outdoor community (and industry) has made filtration a must. But a look at the scientific evidence shows that this mandate rests on a shaky foundation.

Mueller’s Endgame

Frank Bowman

How he can ensure that Congress sees any case against Donald Trump.