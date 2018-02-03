Colorado Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student Who Refused to Stand for Pledge of Allegiance

A sign outside of the Angevine Middle School where the alleged assault took place on Feb. 1, 2017. Screenshot/CBS4

Physical education teacher Karen Smith is on paid administrative leave from the Boulder Valley School District as police investigate allegations that she assaulted a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. Police officers went to the Angevine Middle School at about noon on Thursday following a report of a teacher assaulting a child. Although police confirmed the reports that they are investigating the alleged “assault” on a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance they did not detail what the reported action entailed.

The school’s principal, Mike Medina, sent a letter to parents Thursday evening notifying them there had been an “incident” involving the 20-year veteran of the school district but didn’t reveal any details of the alleged incident. “We believe in due process and therefore ask that everyone respect Ms. Smith’s privacy at this time,” Medina said.

The Boulder Valley School District allows students to sit or stand during the pledge.

A parent waiting to pick up her child at the school on Friday told the local CBS affiliate that Smith is a “strict” teacher but had never heard of an issue. Two other parents said the story has been “blown out of proportion.”